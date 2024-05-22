Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham, 50, just outdid herself in the slinkiest black tie dress
Victoria Beckham just outdid herself in the slinkiest black tie dress

The former Spice Girls latest dress is perfect for evening wear

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday evening, everyone's favourite style icon, Victoria Beckham, dazzled fans with a throwback photograph of herself and her former Manchester United footballer husband, David Beckham, at a black tie event in Miami.

WATCH: The Beckham's love story

In the snap, the mother-of-four is wearing a sky blue silk dress from her own collection, which is finally available to purchase online and at her flagship, Dover Street store.

Victoria Beckham and David in Miami Instagram© Victoria Beckham Instagram
Victoria wearing her silk dress with David in Miami

We adore the gown which is the perfect style to wear if you have an informal engagement to dress up for. The floor-sweeping gown features on 'As worn by Victoria' section of her online store and the website describes the style intricately. "Cut on the bias for a hip-hugging fit, the gathered shoulder cami gown in ice blue crêpe back satin is the ultimate understated, statement look. Featuring an open back and cross-over rouleau straps that extend into ties, its plunging neckline contrasts with the charm of gathered frills at both shoulders for a sensual take on femininity. The perfect gown for any occasion, it plays just as well with flats as it does with heels."

We love the icy blue shade; it's subtle but still gives maxim impact.

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress on her 50th birthday
Victoria wore a sheer dress for her 50th birthday

The fashion mogul has been loving wearing muted tones lately. For her birthday party in April, the fashion designer's birthday dress was also from her own collection (obviously) in a beautiful mint pastel green. You would have thought that VB would be the first to wear the special dress but no, it was first debut by her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, back in February for Paris fashion week! 

Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing her mother-in-law Victoria's birthday dress in February© Victoria Beckham Instagram
Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing her mother-in-law Victoria's birthday dress in February

Nicole wore the famously sheer dress, which featured a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette, with an applique lace design at the torso. The actress added some seriously chunky stilettos into the mix. Victoria styled the frock in her own way too; she rocked a pair of black high-waisted underwear, and a stack of diamond bangles on her wrist. Sublime.

