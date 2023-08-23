Katy Perry has legs for days posing by the water in fitted denim dress and knee-high boots

Katy Perry's constantly evolving sense of style has left fans in awe, from her candy-coated attire in the Teenage Dream era, to the chic dresses (and occasional cosplay) on American Idol.

The singer, 38, gave her followers a new display of her aesthetic with a glimpse of her latest photoshoot for her eponymous line of footwear, showing off a new line of boots in honor of #ShoesdayTuesday.

In the photo she shared, Katy could be seen posing on arid desert ground while water and endless landscapes stretched out behind her (likely the beauty of green screen) while dressed in a slip dress and knee-high boots.

She wore a silver denim patchwork slip dress, perfectly fitted to her body, with a slit to highlight her toned legs and brown textured heeled boots.

"It's not a mirage…it's the @katyperrycollections fall collection," the caption with her post read, and amid more requests for new music, fans took to the comments section to lavish praise.

"MOTHER…!!!" one simply gushed, while another wrote: "So beautiful omg," a third added: "Wait I love this photo! It’s such a slay!" and a fourth commented: "If only every Tuesday was like this."

While Tuesday may be the day for shoes, this Saturday will be a day for celebration for Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom, as it marks their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom's third birthday.

Daisy was born on August 26, 2020, just two days before the release of Katy's fifth studio album, Smile, and the pair announced the news with a black and white holding her tiny hand and a statement from UNICEF.

© Getty Images Katy's sense of style is truly one for the books

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote before going on to explain their work with the organization on providing homes and resources for disadvantaged children across the globe. "We hope your heart can bloom with generosity."

While a third birthday calls for celebration, it most likely will not involve any alcohol for the parents, as Katy recently revealed that she and Orlando were taking a three-month long sobriety pact.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando will be celebrating their daughter Daisy's third birthday this weekend

She told People at an event earlier: "I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit."

Expanding upon the decision, she further told the outlet: "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit. I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

© Getty Images The couple have taken a pact of sobriety

In the midst of preparation for the final leg of her Las Vegas residency Play, which resumes on October 4 for another month, she explained: "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career, and having a toddler who loves to run."

