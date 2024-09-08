Victoria Beckham struts in skinny jeans as she debuts dramatic new haircut

Victoria Beckham was feeling her most confident self as she sashayed down a hallway to show off her chic new haircut.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer debuted her brand new 'Posh' bob, days after taking out her glamorous chocolate-hued hair extensions and rocking a shoulder-length 'do.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Victoria, 50, looked phenomenal in ultra high-rise flared jeans, a strappy striped baby tee, and towering heeled boots as she turned a long hallway into her runway, swaying her new choppy bob from side-to-side.

Victoria Beckham struts down a hallway and swishes her new choppy hair

"Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves" penned the star, crediting her personal hair stylist for reviving her 90s nostalgia cut.

It's not the first time this month VB has switched up her hair. The fashion mogul recently enjoyed a family trip to Las Vegas to celebrate her son Romeo's 22nd birthday, and shared a series of glamorous snaps alongside her family.

© Instagram Victoria traded her long stresses for a chic long bob

The mother-of-four was a timeless beauty in a strapless black top as she beamed beside her husband David and their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

While her glamorous outfit was a sartorial delight, it was Victoria's choppy new hairdo that ultimately stole the show.

Switching up her appearance, the star opted to ditch her long Rapunzel tresses in favour of a much shorter, shoulder-grazing bob – a look she famously rocked during her Posh Spice Girl era.

© Megan Briggs The wife of David Beckham had previously rocked long glossy tresses

Fans and friends were quick to compliment Victoria's stylish new hairdo, with one writing: "Beautiful shot of you Victoria… digging your hair!!," while a second noted: "Victoria you look AMAZING," and a third chimed in: "Love your new haircut, Victoria! Beautiful pictures!"

© Tim Roney Victoria had short hair in her 'Posh Spice' era

As Victoria embraces turning 50, the former pop star is arguably looking her best as she enters her new era of life.

© Getty Victoria is looking forward to the future as she ages

"I’m excited about the future," she told Body and Soul ahead of her birthday.

"The thing with ageing is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It’s good advice! But generally I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger."

