Leigh-Anne Pinnock steals the show in barely-there outfit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her daring fashion style on Tuesday as the Little Mix singer headed to Glamour's Women of the Year event in the most mesmerising outfit possible.

The singer showed up in a barely-there ensemble that showed off her toned physique in its full glory. The look consisted of a black bralette with straps running up her upper chest alongside a matching sheer dress that ran down to the floor, providing a glimpse of her toned legs. Her hair was styled in a braided weave that ran down her body, and she also styled out an oversized black bracelet.

Leigh-Anne attended the events solo, leaving her twin children back at home with husband Andre Grey. The couple married on 3 June earlier this year, after welcoming their twins, whose names they have kept out of the public sphere, on 16 August 2021.

Two days before their wedding, the family headed on a holiday to Jamaica, making sure to enjoy the beach while spending time in the country. Taking to her social media pages, Leigh-Anne shared a sweet photo of the family-of-four as they stood in the waves, with the singer admitting that her children were a bit nervous before getting into the water.

© Dave Benett Leigh looked sensational in the daring outfit

In a sweet caption, Leigh-Anne penned: "We home, haven't felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn't come often so I've been enjoying every second. Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy."

The singer looked flawless in the sweet family snaps that she shared, rocking a sheer beachrobe with a white bikini underneath. Her young children looked sweet in a pair of tropical dungarees.

© Gareth Cattermole Leigh-Anne stole the show on the red carpet

Fans loved the sweet snaps, and her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall both sending strings of heart emojis. One follower enthused: "YOUR GIRLS LOOK SO ADORABLE!"

A second added: "The way they follow your lead and touch the water," and a third sweetly posted: "They're so big now," while a fourth commented: "We are so happy for you Leigh, living your best life."

© Getty Leigh-Anne shares two children with husband Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne and Andre have not publicly announced their children's names or gender, though Leigh-Anne does share discrete photos which still keep their identity private, showing the little ones only from behind.

In an interview with The Sun, Leigh-Anne explained: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible."It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."