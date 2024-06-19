Hailey Bieber showcases her growing bump in black romper suit as she enjoys shopping trip

Hailey Bieber has been proudly showing off her baby bump ever since she announced her pregnancy.

The model, 27, and her husband, Justin, 30, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. On May 9, 2024, Hailey shared the exciting news with the world, and since then, she has been delighting fans with glimpses of her pregnancy journey.

On Tuesday, Hailey took a moment during her shopping errands to snap a quick mirror selfie, showcasing her growing belly.

The photo was shared on the Instagram page of her skincare brand, Rhode, as part of a promotion for the new variants of her popular phone case.

Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution

What makes this product unique is its little space for the Rhode peptide lip tints, a clever touch that perfectly aligns with her brand's aesthetic.

In the mirror pic, Hailey struck a pose in a clothing store, tilting her head to the side and bending one knee.

Hailey showcases her growing bump

She wore a loose-fitting brown trench coat over a skintight black romper that highlighted her baby bump and toned legs.

With her phone in one hand and a brown and gold handbag in the other, she effortlessly flaunted her massive diamond rings. Hailey's brown hair flowed freely, and she added a touch of glamour with a pair of thin black sunglasses.

The next slide in her post featured a video of Hailey applying her lip product and placing it into her phone case, showcasing the practical and stylish design.

Hailey Bieber wearing a stripey pink top and black trousers

The final picture highlighted her flawlessly executed makeup, including a rosy blush and glossy lips, completing her chic look.

As Hailey awaits her due date, she has candidly shared some of the challenges of pregnancy. Last week, she posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories, venting about experiencing lower back pain.

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she captioned the picture, adding a dizzy-face and pregnant woman emojis.

Photo shared by Hailey Bieber on Instagram May 14, 2024, showing off her bare baby bump for the first time since

In the photo, Hailey wore high-waisted black shorts and a forest green sweatshirt, with her baby bump prominently displayed. Despite the discomfort, she looked as radiant as ever.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, officially announced their impending parenthood in early May. In a heartfelt Instagram post, they renewed their vows, with Hailey dressed in a white lace dress and Justin in a tuxedo.

Hailey is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber

The two lovebirds stood in front of a minister, holding hands as he read from a Bible. After the ceremony, Justin captured photos of Hailey cradling her stomach, a tender moment that resonated with their fans.

The comment section of their joint post was flooded with well wishes from fans and famous friends, including Hailey's besties, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their emotional video has since garnered over 11 million likes, reflecting the widespread joy and support for the couple.