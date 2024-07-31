Perrie Edwards dancing in a denim bikini is a whole summer mood

Perrie Edwards left fans speechless after sharing a series of playful snaps showcasing her cool-girl wardrobe - which included a halter denim bikini we're adding to our summer wishlist, stat.

The Little Mix band member, who is currently exploring a solo career, looked like a real-life Barbie as she showed off her cute and kitsch bikini.

Perrie danced about in the changing room of a pastel pink boutique, revealing her phenomenal athletic physique. Watch it below...

Perrie Edwards is glowing as she dances in daring denim bikini

Fans were in awe of the South Shields sweetheart, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to pen their thoughts.

"Omg your body is on fire!!!" wrote one fan, as another wrote: "She's in her supermodel era."

© Instagram Perrie looked phenomenal as she rocked Barbie blonde hair and a chic denim bodysuit

Other photos showed the mother-of-one rocking a micro denim bodysuit complete with contrast piping and oversized pockets.

"The fit of the denim bodysuit is PERFECT. Can't get over it," wrote a friend, as another commented: "That first outfit is actually made for you and you only."

Perrie's life away from the spotlight

Aside from being a fashion maven and international popstar, Perrie is also a doting mum to her two-year-old son, Axel.

The blonde beauty shares her little one with ex-Liverpool footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whom she's been in a relationship with for eight years.

© Getty The duo welcomed their son Axel in August 2021

Despite dating since 2016, the couple has surprisingly never lived together, with Perrie and Axel currently residing in a gorgeous £3.5million Cheshire mansion while Alex plays for Beşiktaş in Turkey.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this year, the X Factor star revealed: "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

© Instagram Perrie does not live with her partner Alex

"We've never lived together, in the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," Perrie added. "We're very laid back and very chilled."