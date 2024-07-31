Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Perrie Edwards dances in daring denim bikini - watch
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Perrie Edwards wears a studded bikini

Perrie Edwards dancing in a denim bikini is a whole summer mood

The Little Mix star showed off her phenomenal summer style in a rare behind-the-scenes Instagram video

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Perrie Edwards left fans speechless after sharing a series of playful snaps showcasing her cool-girl wardrobe - which included a halter denim bikini we're adding to our summer wishlist, stat. 

The Little Mix band member, who is currently exploring a solo career, looked like a real-life Barbie as she showed off her cute and kitsch bikini.

Perrie danced about in the changing room of a pastel pink boutique, revealing her phenomenal athletic physique. Watch it below...

Perrie Edwards is glowing as she dances in daring denim bikini

Fans were in awe of the South Shields sweetheart, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to pen their thoughts. 

"Omg your body is on fire!!!" wrote one fan, as another wrote: "She's in her supermodel era." 

Perrie Edwards wears denim playsuit© Instagram
Perrie looked phenomenal as she rocked Barbie blonde hair and a chic denim bodysuit

Other photos showed the mother-of-one rocking a micro denim bodysuit complete with contrast piping and oversized pockets. 

"The fit of the denim bodysuit is PERFECT. Can't get over it," wrote a friend, as another commented: "That first outfit is actually made for you and you only."

Perrie's life away from the spotlight

Aside from being a fashion maven and international popstar, Perrie is also a doting mum to her two-year-old son, Axel. 

The blonde beauty shares her little one with ex-Liverpool footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whom she's been in a relationship with for eight years.

Alex, perrie and axel posing for a photo after a football game© Getty
The duo welcomed their son Axel in August 2021

Despite dating since 2016, the couple has surprisingly never lived together, with Perrie and Axel currently residing in a gorgeous £3.5million Cheshire mansion while Alex plays for Beşiktaş in Turkey.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this year, the X Factor star revealed: "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

perrie edwards holiday photo alex oxlade chamberlain son axel© Instagram
Perrie does not live with her partner Alex

"We've never lived together, in the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," Perrie added. "We're very laid back and very chilled."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More