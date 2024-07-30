Blake Lively showcases toned physique in latest chic ensemble

Blake Lively showcased her enviable style and toned physique in a series of stunning new images shared on Instagram.

The Gossip Girl star, known for her fashion-forward choices and impeccable taste, treated her fans to a glimpse of her latest chic ensemble on Monday.

The 36-year-old actress, who has received rave reviews for her role as Ladypool in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, looked effortlessly glamorous in a bra top that highlighted her toned abs.

Blake paired the top with floral-print harem slacks and a matching small jacket, creating a sophisticated yet relaxed look perfect for the studio setting.

Her golden locks, styled in loose curls, cascaded elegantly over her shoulders, adding a touch of Old Hollywood glam to her outfit.

The images, captured by the talented photographer Guy Aroch, also featured Blake alongside her It Ends With Us cast members as they baked cookies together.

© Instagram Blake showcase toned physique in chic ensemble

In the playful and candid shots, the group appeared to be having a great time, despite the challenges they faced in the kitchen.

Blake humorously captioned the post, "We gave the Atlas’ ingredients, no directions. Challenge 2 in @britishbakeoff @itendswithusmovie edition. It was a certified disaster. There were head-shakes instead of handshakes." She praised Guy Aroch for capturing the "most fab pictures as always," and gave a shout-out to the entire team behind the scenes.

© Instagram Blake's cute floral ensemble

Blake's accessories complemented her angelic ensemble, with long earrings and gold heels adding an extra touch of elegance. The mother-of-four exuded confidence and grace, embodying the perfect blend of sophistication and laid-back charm.

The actress is currently promoting her latest film, It Ends with Us, which is adapted from the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

© Getty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the afterparty for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

The film, eagerly anticipated by fans of the book, is set to be a poignant and compelling addition to Blake's impressive filmography. Her portrayal of the lead character, Lily Bloom, is expected to showcase her versatility and depth as an actress.

Just last week, Blake took a break from her real-life role as a mom and stepped into a bold, fashion-forward look that paid homage to her iconic Gossip Girl character.

© Getty Blake looks incredible in form fitting dress

She attended the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in a striking blue and red latex Balmain mini dress. The dress, from the French luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 Ready To Wear collection, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with appliquéd floral accents across the bust and hem. Blake completed the ensemble with patent red, pointed-toe heels and styled her long blonde hair into a high ponytail, accessorized with a matching floral hairpiece.

Blake's support for Ryan is well-documented, and she has often shared heartwarming and humorous moments from their life together on social media. One particularly memorable Instagram post featured Blake kissing Ryan while he was in full Deadpool prosthetics, a testament to their playful and loving relationship.