Rose Ayling-Ellis looks unreal in high-waisted jeans and flattering top

Rose Ayling-Ellis has made a big impression while hosting the Paralympics coverage in Paris alongside Clare Balding – and her wardrobe choices have been equally fabulous.

The 29-year-old actress, who has been flying the flag for the deaf community since her victorious 2022 stint on Strictly Come Dancing, took to Instagram to share a peek at her weekly wardrobe.

We want it all! One look in particular that went down a storm with fans was her super flattering high-waisted jeans and burnt orange shirt.

The cropped corduroy garment boasted mid-length sleeves and a tie-waist detail. She pulled the outfit together with a pair of bronze, peep-toe heels, a chic updo and statement bejewelled gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram Rose has been hosting the Paralympics coverage on Channel 4

We love that Rose hasn't tried to change her style, but has elevated it instead for her presenting debut. Sticking to comfy silhouettes and sports luxe casuals, she's kept her ensembles refreshingly simple.

Another killer look was a stone-hued vest top paired with wide-legged capri pants and on-trend studded mules.

The former Strictly champ has been embracing a cool and casual style for her hosting duties

A third key style moment this week saw Rose rocking belted culottes and a matching Safari-style shirt juxtaposed with a leather bustier and caramel-hued chunky trainers.

Rose's loyal supporters couldn't resist telling her what a fabulous job she's doing on Afternoon Live, commenting about what a natural presenter she is and branding Rose and Clare their new "favourite duo".

© Instagram Yet another killer sports casual look from Rose

Rose's big achievements

The former EastEnders favourite, who was partnered up with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly, is making history at the Paralympics as the first deaf live sports presenter.

"It is really exciting that I am the first deaf person to host a live sports TV show. People seem to think that hosting a show is also to do with hearing, but now I'm here to prove that doesn't have to be," Rose said of the exciting opportunity.

© Instagram Rose pictured alongside fellow Channel 4 hosts Ellie Simmonds and Clare Balding

Rose joins a star-studded roster of presenters including Vick Hope, Ade Adepitan and Ellie Simmonds.

It's been a whirlwind few years for the actress. In 2022, she was awarded the Visionary Honours Inspirational Person of the Year award and was presented with an MBE in 2024 for services to the deaf community.

© Mike Marsland Rose has achieved a lot in the last few years, including being awarded with an MBE for services to the deaf community

The star, who has campaigned for free access to BSL (British Sign Language) lessons to those who need them, was the first celebrity to sign a bedtime story on CBeebies and also took part in a groundbreaking Barbie campaign featuring the first-ever doll with hearing aids.

A thespian at heart, Rose supports Deafinitely Theatre, the UK's first deaf-launched and deaf-led professional theatre company and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award in 2023 for her role in As You Like It at