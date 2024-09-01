Rose Ayling-Ellis lights up screens in pleated skirt and cut-out top at Paralympics

From the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom to the BBC Sports sofa, Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf person to host a live sports show as she leads coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games alongside broadcaster Clare Balding.

The Eastenders star, 29, who won Strictly in 2021 with Giovanni Pernice, lit up our TV screens as she led a live conversation inside the Athletes' Village on Saturday.

Rose looked striking in a lime green knitted top complete with swirled knot detailing on the neckline. Her £340 citrus-hued jumper from René Schiebenbauer looked phenomenal on her silhouette as she paired her bold look with a pleated mini skirt.

© Instagram / Clare Balding Rose Ayling-Ellis looked radiant in a lime green jumper

The actress, who has campaigned for free access to BSL (British Sign Language) lessons to those who need them, swept her honey blonde hair into an elegant low bun, letting face-framing bangs fall to her cheeks.

Rose looked radiant on screen with a glowy makeup look, adding a shimmery blush, fluffy brows and soft pink lip to complete her beauty glow.

"Having a fun time back at La Defense Arena with Rose Ayling-Ellis @rose.a.e for the swimming - lots of gold medals for @paralympicsgb_official and brilliant insight from @elliesimmonds," BBC presenter Clare Balding penned on Instagram as she shared a photo alongside Rose.

© Instagram / Clare Balding Rose is presenting coverage of the Paralympics alongside Ellie Simmonds and Clare Balding

Fans were quick to praise Rose's involvement in the channel and bringing awareness to the deaf community. "Clare you are such a great mentor for Rose, you have all been amazing, I love the dynamics of the presenting, congratulations to you all. Go team GB," penned one fan.

Another fan wrote on Rose's Instagram post: "Watching it this Friday afternoon, loving the sport but also learning plenty such as how your team works together in letting you know what Clare and everyone is saying, Utterly spellbinding to see, You're doing a fantastic job."

© Getty Rose Ayling-Ellis has become the first deaf BBC presenter at the 2024 Paralympic Games

Ahead of her presenting gig, Rose hailed the Paralympics as "a great opportunity to showcase what disabled people are truly capable of."

