Rebel Wilson's adorable red carpet debut with daughter Royce steals the show

Rebel Wilson had everyone swooning at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, not just for her stunning appearance but for a heartwarming moment that had the crowd cheering.

The Pitch Perfect star, 44, brought along a very special guest for her big night—the red carpet debut of her adorable one-year-old daughter, Royce.

The event marked a significant moment for Rebel, who not only starred in but also made her directorial debut with the musical comedy The Deb.

Dressed in a show-stopping strapless purple gown that hugged her frame beautifully, Rebel looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she arrived at Roy Thomson Hall.

The gown featured sheer fabric around the bodice, adding a touch of drama to the elegant ensemble. Her blonde hair was swept into a chic updo with wavy strands framing her face, completing the glamorous look. But it was the appearance of little Royce that truly stole the spotlight.

In a sweet and memorable moment, Rebel posed for photos with her daughter in her arms. Royce, looking absolutely precious, seemed to take her first red carpet experience in stride, much to the delight of onlookers.

Rebel beamed with pride, flashing a cheerful smile as she held her little one close amid the glitz and glamour of the film festival. It was a tender scene that underscored the joy and love she has found in motherhood.

Rebel has been open about her journey to motherhood and the profound impact it has had on her life. In a candid interview with People back in March, she gushed about the deep bond she shares with Royce.

"It shocks me how much she melts my heart," Rebel shared, her voice filled with emotion. "And when she says, 'Mama?' Lately that's her new favorite word." The actress couldn’t help but get a bit emotional talking about her daughter’s first word, which also happens to be her favorite. "It was her first word ever. It just, it melts you and you're like, 'Aw.' I thought I would be a strict parent, but apparently, I'm the opposite," she laughed.

The road to motherhood wasn’t an easy one for Rebel. She has spoken openly about how her surrogate carried her "last viable embryo," calling Royce her "miracle." Reflecting on the moment Royce was born, Rebel described an overwhelming sense of love and completeness.

"She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We're a family now," Rebel said, referencing her fiancée Ramona Agruma. "I'm a mother. It's a bloody miracle."

Rebel, who welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022, shares the joys and challenges of parenting with her fiancée, Ramona. In a July interview with Romper, the Australian-born star spoke candidly about the realities of being a new mom.

"The sleep deprivation is insane," Rebel admitted. "It's just myself and Ramona parenting right now and Roycey was up at 5 a.m. this morning." Despite the sleepless nights, Rebel’s love for her daughter is evident in every word.

"Even if she's sleeping and she might wake up twice a night, that's twice when you're in deep sleep and you hear the baby monitor and you're like…" She trailed off with a knowing smile, perfectly capturing the exhaustion and joy that comes with parenthood.

Despite the sleepless nights, Rebel couldn't be more in awe of Royce. "She's just in such an adorable phase," she gushed.

"She is very into books and classical music, which is really, really cool. Beethoven, Mozart, all of that." Rebel couldn't resist adding, "I think she's a little genius, but I think all moms might think that about their children at that age." It's clear that Royce has brought a new level of joy and inspiration into Rebel's life, and the actress is relishing every moment of it.

Joining Rebel on the red carpet was her fiancée, Ramona, who looked equally stunning in a strapless white dress. The gown featured ruched detailing around the waist and a chic slit on the left side, with the material flowing into a short train that gracefully swept the floor. The couple, who announced their engagement in February of last year, looked every bit in love as they held hands during their photo session.