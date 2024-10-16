Adriana Lima looks incredible as she makes triumphant return to Victoria's Secret runway after six years

Adriana Lima made her highly anticipated return to the Victoria’s Secret runway at the 2024 Fashion Show, and it’s safe to say she hasn’t lost any of the magic that made her one of the brand’s most iconic faces.

The 43-year-old Brazilian supermodel wowed audiences with her breathtaking presence, reminding everyone why she’s still one of the most sought-after names in the industry. After officially retiring from the lingerie giant six years ago, Adriana's comeback was nothing short of triumphant.

Adriana, who once held the title as one of the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angels, turned heads in a stunning black bra-and-panty set.

Recommended video You may also like Watch the Victoria's Secret angels' exciting announcement

Paired with checker-striped pants and a matching long-sleeved cut-out top, she brought a punk-rock edge to her look, accessorized with iridescent butterfly wings.

Her slicked-back ponytail and bold, thick eyeliner perfectly completed the fierce ensemble, proving that even after all these years, Adriana knows how to make a statement.

© WWD Adriana Lima on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The model's return to the runway was not just a fashion moment — it was a full-circle experience. Having first walked for Victoria's Secret at just 18 years old in 1999, Adriana’s career skyrocketed as she became one of the brand’s most beloved and recognizable figures.

She graced the runway for nearly 20 years, appearing in every show from 1999 until her retirement in 2018, except for 2009 when she was on maternity leave.

© WWD Adriana looked sensational

In 2018, fans were heartbroken when Adriana announced her departure from Victoria's Secret, a moment marked by a special tribute to her incredible contributions over the years. But while the model stepped away from the brand, she certainly didn’t disappear from the fashion world.

Adriana continued to model, even walking the runway for Alexander Wang in 2022, proudly displaying her baby bump in a memorable cut-out dress. And just last month, she dazzled at Paris Fashion Week on the Schiaparelli runway, proving that her runway strut is as powerful as ever.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin In 2023 Adriana was cruelly trolled for her appearance

For her fans, Adriana’s return to Victoria's Secret this year was more than just a fashion show — it was the comeback they had been waiting for. The mother of three hasn’t missed a beat, and her return sparked a wave of admiration and excitement across social media. After cruel online trolls criticized her appearance last year, fans were quick to come to her defense, praising the supermodel for her ageless beauty and undeniable confidence.

“Adriana hasn’t changed much after all these years,” one fan wrote. “She’s still beautiful,” echoed another.

© Theo Wargo Adriana Lima prepares backstage during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

When she’s not lighting up the runway, Adriana is focused on her role as a mother. She shares two daughters, Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 12, with her ex-partner, NBA player Marko Jaric, and welcomed her son, Cyan, two years ago with her current partner, Andre Lemmers. a Lima