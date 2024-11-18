Carrie Underwood's ultra-toned legs shine in layered red-hot mini dress

Carrie Underwood dazzled fans yet again with her powerhouse vocals and show-stopping style as she took center stage at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. The country music sensation, 40, looked absolutely radiant in a striking red-hot mini dress, making her latest performance a night to remember.

The American Idol alum took to Instagram on Nov. 17 to share a series of stunning photos captured by Grand Ole Opry photographer Chris Hollo. Her elegant high-low dress featured a strapless neckline with a sculptural accent extending over one shoulder, complemented by a subtle cutout at the front. Carrie paired the chic ensemble with gold strappy heels, accentuating her famously toned legs, while her soft waves and middle-parted hairstyle added an effortless touch of glamour.

“What a wonderful Saturday night at the @opry !!! Where it always feels like home … and the audience feels like family!” Carrie wrote in a heartfelt caption, clearly cherishing the iconic venue that has been a significant part of her career since her debut performance in 2005.

Fans and followers couldn’t hold back their excitement over Carrie’s look, flooding the comments with praise. “Mother is looking GOOD,” one fan raved, while others declared her a “Queen of the Opry.” Many couldn’t help but highlight her impeccable physique, particularly her legs, with comments such as, “The legs!” and “Forever the best legs!” Another admirer added, “No, because ma’am, this is your COLOR!!!”

Carrie’s toned and muscular legs have long been a talking point among her fans, and the star is more than happy to share her fitness secrets. With the help of her longtime trainer, Eve Overland, Carrie maintains a rigorous workout routine that she often adapts for her wellness app, Fit52, which she co-created in 2020.

The app, designed to make fitness accessible for everyone, offers a variety of exercises that can be completed in as little as 30 minutes. Carrie’s leg workout, in particular, has become a favorite among users. In one promotional video for Fit52, Carrie demonstrated squats, lunges, and step-ups—exercises that are part of her go-to leg routine.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood is known for her sculpted legs

“Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more,” reads the description in the app. “Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere.”

Eve shared insights into Carrie’s workout regimen during an interview with Shape magazine, revealing that the star sticks to classic exercises that are proven to deliver results. “She likes to stick with the basics because they work,” Eve explained.

© Bennett Raglin Carrie Underwood wows in silver

Among Carrie’s favorites are squats, deadlifts, lateral band walks, and hamstring curls. “Cable straight leg kickbacks and leg press reps are also go-tos because of the great pump they give you,” she added.

Carrie’s commitment to fitness goes beyond just appearances. In 2022, she finally revealed her full leg routine on Fit52, much to the delight of her fans. The app’s workout routines are designed to be efficient and effective, encouraging users to stay active no matter how busy life gets.

The Grand Ole Opry holds a special place in Carrie’s heart. It was there that she made her debut as a young artist in 2005, shortly after winning American Idol. Over the years, she has become a staple on the iconic stage, often referring to it as her “home.”