Carrie Underwood glows in hot pink mini dress in her American Idol debut — see first look

Carrie Underwood is finally set to make her American Idol debut as a judge after winning the singing competition nearly two decades ago.

The country music star, 41, was announced as Katy Perry's official replacement on the ABC revival of the show, now entering its 23rd season.

She will join fellow country singer Luke Bryan and '80s crooner Lionel Richie as a part of the judging panel with Ryan Seacrest still as the host (and the one who announced her as the winner of season four back in 2005).

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

Idol has finally released its first look at the new judging panel for this season featuring Carrie alongside Luke, Lionel and Ryan, and she already looks incredible.

The singer posed for the snap in a chic Barbie pink belted mini dress with large button detailing and an attached cape, really giving Elle Woods in Legally Blonde energy.

Her outfit showed off her extremely toned legs, which were adorned with baby blue pointed toe stiletto heels, and her hair was styled in long and loose waves, as she sported a relatively light face of make-up.

"HERE WE ARE," the caption alongside the photo reads, highlighting that auditions have hit New York City. "Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent!!!! Season 23 starts in Spring '25!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood's unusual complaint with son Jacob, 5, revealed: 'I never thought I'd say'

Fans were thrilled to finally see Carrie back on the show looking her absolute best, reacting with comments like: "Carrie Underwood is now a judge, she's got this," and: "So amazing to have Carrie on the show! What a full circle moment for her!!" as well as: "Oh the Queen is coming with the looks!"

© Getty Images Season 23 of American Idol's panel at a photo call in NYC

The show's 22nd season came to a close in May and was the last to feature Katy as a judge after seven seasons on the panel with Luke and Lionel to herald the competition's revival on ABC.

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns as she counts down time away from 400-acre Tennessee family home

Season 23 premieres in the spring, in time to mark two decades since Carrie was declared the winner of season four and gone on to achieve monumental success as the highest-selling Idol alum of all time.

© Getty Images Carrie will make her debut as a permanent judge after acting as a mentor in previous seasons

During an appearance on Good Morning America recently, her cheeky co-judge Luke spoke about what Carrie needs to look out for on the show. "We start auditions in New York City, we are obviously excited to have Carrie Underwood with us…And she will have to develop tolerance for Lionel and I and Ryan."

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals what son Isaiah, 9, really thinks of his famous mom — and how that changed

It looks like the "Good Girl" singer is already comfortably settling back into the Idol groove. ABC confirmed Carrie's return in a statement that read: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career."

© Instagram The country music sensation won the show's fourth season back in 2005

"As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television. This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."