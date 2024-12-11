Holly Willoughby looks unrecognisable with brown hair and underwear in never-before-seen snap

We are so used to seeing the stunning Holly Willoughby on our screens, looking radiant in an array of incredibly fashionable outfits, that it's hard to imagine her without her sunshine blonde hair.

Holly is famous for her blonde hair - but it hasnt always been that way...

But back in 1999, Holly was a bonafide model, signed to Storm - Kate Moss's famous agency.

One of her jobs was for Pretty Polly, filming an advert for their lingerie line. We came across these unearthed images when Holly was just 25. The TV star sported rich brunette locks and red lipstick! We think she looks stunningly beautiful. In one of the snaps, Holly can be seen wearing a bra from the brand, with her hair loose, and in another, the mother-of-three is sporting a full head of rollers and has donned a bathrobe as she chats on the phone.

© Getty Holly with brown hair in 1999

Holly's modelling career started when she was just 14 years old after being scouted at The Clothes Show Live exhibition in Birmingham.

© Getty Holly looked gorgeous shooting for Pretty Polly Lingerie

Holly's TV career

A mere year after the Pretty Polly gig, Holly's TV career began in 2000 on CITV's spin-off show, S Club TV. Later that same year, Holly landed herself an acting role in an S Club 7 TV movie titled Artistic Differences. As a teen, Holly played band member Paul Cattermole's first girlfriend, Zoe.

© Shutterstock Holly has been in broadcasting for a long time

Before landing This Morning, Holly racked up an impressive CV, including BBC One's Fame Academy, chart show CD:UK, Ministry of Mayhem, The Voice and Meet The Parents.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Holly started presenting DOI in 2006

In 2006, she presented ITV's Dancing On Ice alongside Phillip Schofield, and in 2008, she was cast as a team captain on Celebrity Juice, alongside Leigh Francis.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

Fern Britton left This Morning in 2009 and Holly replaced her. She presented the iconic daytime TV show for 14 years and left in 2023.

© Shutterstock Holly took over from Fern Britton on This Morning in 2009

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."