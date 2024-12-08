Holly Willoughby has never looked better in blooming mini dress for big comeback

Holly Willoughby left fans delighted as she made her television comeback on new ITV show You Bet, presenting alongside Stephen Mulhern.

The former This Morning presenter, who left the programme in October 2023 after 14 years, looked phenomenal in a sculpted black mini dress adorned with a blooming ruffled black rose on the bodice.

The halter-neck dress hails from Rebecca Vallance, one of royalty's Zara Tindall's favourite designers. The 'Odette' dress, £450, features an internal boned corset to cinch in the waist.

© Instagram Holly looked radiant in her sculpted black mini dress

Holly paired her LBD with towering strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman - the same strappy sandals Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore on her latest outing to the Paley Gala in Los Angeles last week.

Sporting her usual beauty glow, Holly opted for a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and a soft pink lip, wearing her platinum blonde hair in a romantic waved bob.

© Instagram Holly rocked a tartan skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood

Later in the programme, Holly was also seen rocking a tartan two-piece suit from Vivienne Westwood, pairing her ensemble with black leather boots from Maje Paris. The pleated, high-waisted mini skirt looked phenomenal on Holly's feminine frame.

Fans react to Holly's return

After almost a year since the Dancing on Ice presenter graced our screens, fans were united in their excitement as the mother-of-three finally returned to presenting.

Taking to Instagram to share their thoughts, one fan wrote: "A great debut for the reboot. Great fun. Your dresses look fantastic."

A second penned: "Great show. You looked stunning Holly. Great panel of judges. Can’t wait to watch next week," as a third wrote: "The dresses were stunning!"

Joy at Holly's return echoes her fan's response to her surprise appearance at the National Television Awards in September, where she presented the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

As the star stepped out onto the stage in a sparkling dress, the crowd showed their support for the star following her difficult year. Alongside chanting her name, the crowd also called out: "We love you Holly."It comes after the former This Morning golden girl stepped away from the programme following the exposure of a kidnap plot from former security guard Gavin Plumb.

© Kieron McCarron Holly Willoughby is presenting You Bet alongside Stephen Mulhern

Gavin, who was convicted in July, plotted to kidnap and murder the star. Announcing her departure, Holly said at the time: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."