Blake Lively turns heads in eye-catching yellow outfit – and wait 'til you see her shoes

Blake Lively opted against traditional winter colors for a dose of sunshine yellow when she attended the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards in NYC on Wednesday.

The It Ends with Us actress, 37, looked gorgeous in a monochromatic yellow outfit that consisted of a subtle sequin blouse which she wore partially unbuttoned to expose her cleavage.

Blake added a pair of skinny tailored pants and accessorized with a pale yellow quilted Chanel bag – but it was her shoes that demanded the most attention.

Blake added a splash of color with Christian Louboutin's 'Multicolor Hawaiian Print Crackled Leather Follies Spikes Pumps', which boast a pointed toe design and colorful spike embellishments all over.

The mom-of-four was named the Newcomer of the Year at the event, which celebrated the industry’s standout performers of the last 12 months, for her debut haircare line, Blake Brown.

Blake announced her haircare line, which consists of eight products, on July 31 with a lengthy Instagram post about her latest business venture.

© Getty Images Blake's shoes looked incredible

She wrote: "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair.

"It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other.

© Getty Images Blake looked gorgeous in her yellow outfit

"To love it well, I've found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error."

She continued: "I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty.

© Getty Images Blake was named 'Newcomer of the Year' for her debut haircare line Blake Brown

"Why create a line if I had products that worked? Great question. I wanted something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance… turns out highest quality is most expensive, who knew??

"There's a reason brands tend to have to make compromises, but we didn't stop til we got there. (Refer back to 7 years in the making). I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume.

© Getty Images Blake wore her hair in bouncy waves

"I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn't feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be."

Blake added: "I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.

© Instagram Blake Brown launched August 4

"As someone who loves design desperately, I wanted it to look stunning on your shelf because that's valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful."

Blake concluded: "I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once. And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously.

"It was a beast to build. But I couldn't be prouder of it what we created for you. Time to fly from the nest baby… @blakebrownbeauty."