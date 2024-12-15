Mariah Carey trying to 'stay positive' amid devastating news

Mariah Carey is trying to 'stay positive' after she was forced to cancel two more performances of her Christmas Time shows. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer posed in a festive red dress and hung baubles on a tree.

Referencing her holiday single, Mariah wrote: "Christmas Time Is In The Air Again (and so are the germs that got me sick, but let's stay positive!)"

Flocking to the comments, fans wished Mariah a speedy recovery. "Not the caption, get well soon Queen," replied one. "You got this Mimi!" added a second.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Just happy to see and hear from you! Hoping you're on the mend and getting well-deserved rest! We love you MC!!"

© Getty Mariah Carey has been forced to cancel several shows this week after coming down with the flu

Mariah's post comes just days after Mariah confirmed that she'd been suffering from the flu. Addressing her fans on Friday, the 55-year-old announced that due to her poor health, she would not be taking to the stage at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center and Belmont Park, New York's UBS Arena.

"Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight [Dec. 13] and on Sunday," she penned on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.

It's been a difficult week for Mariah, who was forced to make her first of many cancelations on Wednesday. With only a few hour's notice, the chanteuse had no choice but to pull out of her show in Pittsburgh.

© Kevin Mazur It's unclear if Mariah will perform the final show of the tour

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she tweeted at the time.

There is no word yet on whether Mariah will perform the final show of the tour, which is slated to take place on December 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In the meantime, fans are hoping that with some much-needed rest, she'll return to the stage imminently.

Mariah may have had some bad news this week, but she's had some good news too. Posting on Instagram, the mom-of-two revealed that her hit song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' had returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

As a result, Mariah has officially made history, extending her record for the highest number of years as number one on the charts to 20. The music star remains "very grateful" for the success of the song and has spoken about her long-running association with Christmas.

© Instagram Mariah loves being associated with Christmas

In a previous interview with Best magazine, Mariah said: "The holidays are a wonderful time, but they can also be a difficult time for some people. I just try to do my best to make people happy and to feel festive, no matter what's going on in their lives.

"I see myself as a friend for anyone who needs one for the holidays," she added.