﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Mary Berry's statement jackets: from Marks and Spencer, Debenhams, Zara and more

She's the reigning queen of out-there designs

...
Mary Berry's statement jackets: from Marks and Spencer, Debenhams, Zara and more
You're reading

Mary Berry's statement jackets: from Marks and Spencer, Debenhams, Zara and more

1/9
Next

Meghan Markle's other baby shower revealed – and why it was so special
mary berry jacket
1/9

Mary Berry is known for many things: being the current host of Quick Cooking; being the former host of Great British Bake Off; being one of the best cake-makers in the country and for wearing the most eclectic mix of brightly coloured and patterned jackets whenever she's on our screens. In fact, the 84-year-old has a uniform of sorts - bootleg jeans, a vibrant jacket, a blow-dried blonde bob and a swipe of pearlescent pink lipstick. And we can see why - it simply never lets her down.

 

Interestingly, and luckily for those who want to snap up her jackets, despite being worth a reported £15 million, she actually regularly shops on the high street for her show-stoppers. Indeed, she's worn jackets by the likes of Marks and Spencer, French Connection, Zara (remember floral bomber from GBBO in 2012?) and Debenhams which has only made her fans love her more.

 

Opening up about her style, Mary did once reveal to YOU Magazine that she has nearly 50 jackets to choose from in her wardrobe. How does she find the time to wear them all? Well, she doesn't. "Many I don’t wear", she said in the same interview. "I had a lot of floral ones for Bake Off but I have now gone back to preferring the plain." Take plain with a pinch of salt however as Mary may veer from patterns these days but she never opts for anything boring. Usually, her jackets are at least brightly coloured… You can check them out below:

 

January 2019

Mary opted for a beautiful pink blazer that featured subtle stars all over it for 'The Oldie of the Year' awards in London. She wore this back in 2016 too. 

 

READ MORE: Mary Berry reveals how she stays in shape and the ONE food she stays clear of

mary berry blue jacket
2/9

May 2016

Blue was the colour of choice for the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show. 

mary berry embroidery jacket
3/9

May 2016

One of our favourite jackets to date was the one Mary chose to wear to the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drinks Awards. 

mary berry jacket
4/9

May 2014

Never one to miss the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, here she is in 2014 wearing a rather appropriate floral jacket.

 

READ MORE: Mary Berry reveals how to prepare a Victoria Sponge cake in just 5 minutes

mary berry jacket
5/9

May 2015

Another winning jacket for the 2015 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

mary berry jacket
6/9

January 2015

It was all about the sequins for the 2015 National Television Awards.

mary berry jacket
7/9

September 2015

One of our favourite Mary jacket moments was when she opened  The Wisley Flower Show at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey. She has worn this jacket to many other occasions over the years. 

 

READ NEXT: Mary Berry reveals her style rules - plus the one thing she'd NEVER wear

mary berry jacket
8/9

September 2014

Mary Berry opted for a colourful printed jacket for her 2014 appearance on This Morning

mary berry jacket
9/9

October 2018

For the opening night of the musical, Company, Mary wore this amazing velvet jacket that had embroidered bees all over it. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...