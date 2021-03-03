﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more

Stars brought their style A-games from home Sunday night

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
You're reading

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more

1/9
Next

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Brandi Fowler
The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Although a couple of months later than usual thanks to the pandemic, awards season has officially begun and the virtual Critics’ Choice Awards have kicked off in Santa Monica, Calif. at the Barkar Hangar.

RELATED: The Golden Globes gowns that left us in awe: from Kate Hudson to Margot Robbie

The Critics' Choice carpet is usually more laid-back than the Golden Globes, with stars opting for more casual-chic stylings instead of jaw-dropping gowns.

But considering this year's nominees are tuning in from home, fashionistas brought their style A-games from home however they wished, sporting structured mini dresses, power suits, and in some cases, glam gowns too. 

Scroll down to the all of top standout looks from film and TV’s biggest stars - from Emma Corrin, Amanda Seyfried, and more.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin wowed in a structured black Schiaparelli couture black velvet mini dress paired with black patent leather pumps and sheer black stockings.

The Crown star’s stylist, Harry Lambert, completed the look with eye-popping, oversized pearl earrings that matched the jeweled embellishments that surrounded the cutouts of her dress. 

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan brought major glam to the virtual carpet from home, wowing in a dreamy dark pink Rodarte dress with a ruffled neckline and sheer sleeves. Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson completed the look with silver cuff earrings and metallic silver stilettos.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Yara Shahidi

While many stars opted for black-and-white looks, Yara Shahidi brought a more colorful couture vibe thanks to her stylist Jason Bolden - and we are obsessed. The Grownish star stunned in a Dior Couture mini dress complete with a pleated skirt and statement-making coral puffed sleeves.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried stunned in the best twist on a tux as she struck a pose in a Miu Miu jumper complete with black trousers, and a bejeweled, sheer bodice topped with a sequined black bow tie. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, completed the old meets new Hollywood look with black pumps. 

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
6/9

H.E.R.

H.E.R. gave us total girl boss energy in a floral and lace Miu Miu suit that she topped with a diamond Chopard choker and metallic rhinestone-encrusted stilettos. The songstress  completed the look with her signature oversized shades, this time rocking a metallic-silver lined pair of sunglasses. 

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
7/9

Maria Bakalova

Maria Baklova looked regal in a plunging black velvet Prada gown topped with a dramatic bejeweled bow dripping with crystals. The Borat star's stylist, Jessica Paster, completed the look with a rhinestone headband and a trio of diamond studs. 

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo brought the drama and gave us new age Bridgerton vibes in a custom Vera Wang dress styled by Jason Bolden that came complete with black floral embellishments and a sheer bodice.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon: Emma Corrin & more
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Kaley Cuoco

Modernized tuxes were one of the big trends for the night, and Kaley Cuoco stunned in hers, striking a fierce pose in a Dolce & Gabbana black power suit with bejeweled collars. She completed the look with rhinestone-strapped black Christian Louboutin pumps and Candy Ice jewelry. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.