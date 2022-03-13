﻿
21 Photos | Fashion

21 best-dressed stars at the 2022 BAFTAs: Salma Hayek, Rebel Wilson & more

Which look is your favourite from the 2022 ceremony?

The 75th annual EE British Academy Film Awards kicked off in style at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, with stars including Salma Hayek and Daisy Ridley descending upon the red carpet. While BAFTA President Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate gave the ceremony a miss this year due to "diary constraints," there was plenty of glitz and glamour from a host of famous faces from the film industry.

This year's event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, is all the more special since it marks the first time since 2020 that the BAFTAs are fully in-person rather than virtual, and our favourite celebrities did not miss the memo. From Lady Gaga's old Hollywood glamour to Naomi Campbell's timeless elegance, the stars treated us to a veritable rainbow of red carpet looks.

We've rounded up all the most spectacular style moments from the red carpet – so keep scrolling...

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was the picture of elegance in a classic, low-cut gown with a floor-sweeping train. Accessorising with a feathered black bag and the most dazzling emerald necklace and matching earrings, the House of Gucci actress absolutely nailed old-school glamour. 

Emma Watson

Emma Watson graced the red carpet in a simple yet elegant dress with a ruffled tulle skirt. The pretty number featured a plunging, bodycon bodice and a contrasting, mullet-hem skirt. The Harry Potter star's look with finished off with an embroidered clutch and statement shoes.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones embraced a mermaid chic vibe in a plunging sequin gown in the prettiest shade of blue. The waterfall effect number was complemented by a casual half-up, half-down hairstyle and a soft, rose-hued lip.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell looked elegant as ever in a classic black dress with a square neckline and statement, winged sleeves. The supermodel, who recently became a mother, opted for a sleek, straight hairdo and accessorised her look with a diamond-encrusted bangle and matching earrings.

Lucy Boynton

Keeping things classic, Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton looked elegant in a chic, floor-skimming dress with a subtle side-split and a caped neckline in a contrasting print. She wore her blonde bob in old Hollywood waves and opted for a smokey eye and a dark lip.

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley made a big impression in a dramatic Bardot gown with a tulle skirt. The classic off-the-shoulder neckline was given a modern twist thanks to the oversized, puffball skirt with subtle sequin detailing. She accessorised with an emerald necklace, adding some serious sparkle to the look.

Salma Hayek

How stunning did Salma Hayek look? The actress wowed in a velvet bodycon number in the most beautiful shade of deep purple. Her dress highlighted her hourglass curves to perfection and boasted black lace embellishment on the bodice and on the cuffs.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch made a welcome red carpet return at the BAFTAs alongside his wife Sophie Hunter. The couple, who share three children together, went arm-in-arm as they arrived at the glittering ceremony, with Sophie sporting a classic empire line gown in gold.

RELATED: Best photos of the royals as guests of honour at the BAFTAs

Lashana Lynch

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch kept things classic in a timeless Prada dress with an asymmetric neckline, cinched in waist and one-shoulder detailing. The James Bond breakout star finished off her red carpet attire with simple stilettos and a slick of red lipstick.

Caitriona Balfe

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe made a serious impression in a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and eighties style epaulettes. The actress wore her brunette locks pinned back in a chic updo and completed her look with a pop of dark red lipstick. Flawless!

Photo: © Getty Images
Florence Pugh

Little Women star Florence Pugh sported a gorgeous Carolina Herrera number complete with a dramatic pink bow. The otherwise simple and modest LBD was set off with matching stilettos, ensuring the focus was on the bubblegum coloured  tulle train. 

Léa Seydoux

Bond girl Léa Seydoux opted for a dazzling strapless gown complete with matching long gloves. The column dress featured a semi-sheer black panel at the waist, serving to accentuate her hourglass waistline.

Rebel Wilson

Pitch Perfect favourite Rebel Wilson commanded attention in a dramatic tulle dress with blue sequin embellishment. The actress, who is hosting this year's ceremony, styled her blonde locks in a chic updo and kept her makeup natural and glossy, letting her statement dress do all the talking.

Photo: © Getty Images
Simone Ashley

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley put a fresh twist on the classic trouser suit, emerging onto the red carpet in a hot pink number with a billowing cape. The eye-catching outfit boasted a semi-sheer bodice for added glamour - stunning!

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things starlet Millie Bobby Brown looked amazing in a jaw-dropping black velvet dress with daring lace embellishment. The plunging, peplum dress was layered over a lace bralette and came complete with matching gloves. The actress made her red carpet debut with Jake Bongiovi, but we couldn't get over her killer dress.

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall opted for a quirky shirtdress with a completely sheer bodice and skirt. The actress' powder blue look boasted intricate embroidery and was set off with a simple white clutch bag.

MORE: 

Photo: © Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya looked super cool in a faux fur embellished coat, shunning the traditional tux on the red carpet. The Get Out actor made a serious style statement in the oversized jacket, which he styled with a white polo neck and smart trousers.

Photo: © Getty Images
Millie Mackintosh

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh had a princess moment in a pretty pink dress with oversized bow detailing at the back. The gorgeous gown also featured an asymmetric neckline and a singular puffed sleeve. 

Clara Amfo

Former Strictly star Clara Amfo graced the red carpet in a striking metallic dress with a scoop neckline. Looking every inch the golden girl, the presenter paired her dress with towering peep-toe platform heels.

Emilia Jones

Locke & Key star Emilia Jones looked amazing in a dazzling gold lamé dress with a pleated, side-split skirt. The halterneck number featured an intricate neckline, perfectly complemented by the Netflix star's elegant updo.

BEAUTY TUTORIAL: We recreated Kate Middleton's 2017 BAFTA makeup look - and here's what happened

Photo: © Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose brought the sunshine in canary yellow Oscar De La Renta. The West Side Story breakout star's thigh-split number was set off with rose detailing on one hip and styled with scarlet stilettos to match. Gorgeous!

