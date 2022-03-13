21 best-dressed stars at the 2022 BAFTAs: Salma Hayek, Rebel Wilson & more

The 75th annual EE British Academy Film Awards kicked off in style at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, with stars including Salma Hayek and Daisy Ridley descending upon the red carpet. While BAFTA President Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate gave the ceremony a miss this year due to "diary constraints," there was plenty of glitz and glamour from a host of famous faces from the film industry.
This year's event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, is all the more special since it marks the first time since 2020 that the BAFTAs are fully in-person rather than virtual, and our favourite celebrities did not miss the memo. From Lady Gaga's old Hollywood glamour to Naomi Campbell's timeless elegance, the stars treated us to a veritable rainbow of red carpet looks.
We've rounded up all the most spectacular style moments from the red carpet – so keep scrolling...
ALL THE DETAILS: Everything you need to know about BAFTAs 2022: date, nominees and how to watch
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was the picture of elegance in a classic, low-cut gown with a floor-sweeping train. Accessorising with a feathered black bag and the most dazzling emerald necklace and matching earrings, the House of Gucci actress absolutely nailed old-school glamour.