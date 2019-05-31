H&M drops a £39.99 version of Meghan Markle's Reformation beach dress A royal outfit, but for a lot less!

Remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their royal tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia back in October 2018, all eyes were on Meghan's incredible outfits. One of our absolute favourites was the striped Reformation dress she wore to meet royal well-wishers in Queensland's Fraser Island. With the thigh-high split, it was a daring look for the stylish royal. Predictably, it sold out as soon as she was photographed and even more predictably, the high-street rushed to create similar looking versions. We were one of the first to tell you about the M&S dupe of the dress, and now we're pointing you in the direction of H&M. The Swedish high-street brand has a striped linen dress on sale and it's £39.99. What an absolute steal.

The 'premium quality' dress is calf-length and features narrow, adjustable shoulder straps. With a tie at the waist, buttons up the front, and the all-important thigh-split, it's an extremely good dupe for Meghan's summer frock, don't you think?

As with all good royal dupes, this is surely going to fly off the shelves. You could wear it à la Meghan and team with a pair of tan gladiator sandals like her Sarah Flint Grear sandals, or you could go for a slight heel and choose an espadrille instead.

Meghan's Reformation ‘Pineapple Dress’ was an instant hit with fashion fans - it originally retailed at $129 (approximately £102), but unfortunately, it is no longer available. The brand is known for creating sustainable fashion - H&M does, also - and the headquarters are based in LA.

At the time, Meghan completed her beach outfit with her Karen Walker Northern Lights sunglasses and her Birks diamond bracelet, and the Adina Reyter pavé teardrop necklace which she layered with the Pascale Monvoisin Cauri Nº2 necklace.