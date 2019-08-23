Duchess Meghan's fave high-street jewellery brand just dropped an advent calendar - see inside Prince Harry, take note...

Since the Duchess of Sussex exploded onto the scene, we have loved following her every move - from her makeup tips and tricks to her first-rate wardrobe. Something we love about Meghan is she is a big fan of both high end brands and also embraces inexpensive labels - which is great news for us, as they're easier to get hold of. Jewellery-lover Meghan often heads to Missoma for her striking gold gems that are far more affordable that one may think, seeing as it's loved by many Hollywood stars and of course, a royal. So you can imagine how made-up Meghan will be when she finds out Missoma now have an advent calendar! The festive offering contains 12 of the brand's best-selling pieces, including a leaf-choker that looks just like the leaf bracelet Meghan wore in 2018. A must have-for any jewellery lover, it's a fabulous gift for a friend with magpie tendencies, or even yourself…

We are LOVING the bouji packaging...

Launching on 22 October and priced at £395, you've got a bit of time to save up. Be warned though; like many luxury advent calendars, this is predicted to sell out in record time, so keep your eye out as soon as it launches to avoid disappointment.

What a treat! £395, Missoma

Meghan has another Missoma piece in her jewellery box - the gold signet ring she wore in October 2019.

When she arrived in Sussex dressed to impress in a cream Armani coat, an & Other Stories shirt, and a leather skirt by Hugo Boss, everyone loved her latest look, especially her jewellery.

Meghan sported Missoma's leaf bracelet and signet ring in 2018

At first glance, her gold ring looked like it could have been a vintage buy or a royal heirloom, but thankfully for royal fashion fans desperate to copy her look, it was priced at £85. What a result.

