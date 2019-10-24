The Tiffany's advent calendar has been unveiled and it's UNBELIEVABLE Could someone lend us £104k…

What would you do if you won the lottery tomorrow? We'd head straight to the Bahamas but make a quick stop at Harrods first so that we could pick up the first-ever Tiffany & Co. Advent Calendar. Could this be the most luxurious advent calendar ever? The high-end jewellery brand which is favoured with royals and celebrities has unveiled the masterpiece and it features 24 one-off gifts to count down to Christmas – with a price tag of £104,000.

This is only available here in the UK, but it has to be peak luxury. Ok, let's run through what's so special about it. The four-foot-tall keepsake reveals unexpected gifts, each presented in the iconic Tiffany Blue Box. OK, SOLD. From diamond pendants and the new Tiffany 1837 Makers watch to designs from the iconic Tiffany T collection. Prices of gifts range between £100 and £13,000.

Drawing inspiration from the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store façade, artist and illustrator Pat Vale, who is known for his large-scale freehand drawings of cities, created the artwork on the calendar and it's certainly something you'll keep for years to come and the perfect treasure to pass on for generations to come.

If you fancy snapping one up, it's available from 9 November, exclusively in Harrods, the Tiffany & Co. advent calendar starts from £104,000.

If this is just a tad bit expensive for you, and you don't have Santa on speed dial, you might want to shop some other jewellery advent calendars.

Missoma jewellery advent calendar for 2019

How about visiting another royal favourite - Missoma. That's right, the jewellery brand favoured by Duchess Megan has launched a jewellery advent calendar for 2019.

Priced at £395, this one contains 12 of the brand's best-selling jewellery pieces, alongside the new Cosmic Hair Clip launching exclusively with this festive delight.

SHOP: 12 Days To Shine Missoma Advent Calendar, £395, Missoma

The Marks & Spencer jewellery advent calendar for 2019

Marks and Spencer's also selling the 12 Days of Christmas Jewellery Advent Calendar. Featuring stylish jewellery charms behind each door, for you to interchange with earrings and necklaces included. The perfect treat to yourself or gift for a loved one, to kick off the festive season. What's more, this is a mere £19.50.

SHOP: Jewellery Advent Calendar, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Olivia Burton's jewellery house for Christmas 2019

Olivia Burton, the jewellery brand with a cult following, is selling the House of Huggies this Christmas. It's not necessarily an advent calendar, but inside the festive 'House' you get two pairs of rose gold-plated, sterling silver Huggie Hoops - one plain and one encrusted with Rainbow Swarovski Crystals - and a few of the interchangeable details are all wrapped up in one super sweet gift box (a miniature version of our Covent Garden boutique, no less!).

It makes the perfect gift or treat for yourself, that anyone can make totally their own. This is priced at £140, but it's worth £187.

SHOP: House of Huggies Advent Calendar, £140, Olivia Burton

