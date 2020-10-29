29 best Christmas gift ideas for men: From grooming products to new gadgets he'll love on Christmas morning 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for the man in your life, or your dad, brother, guy BFF or grandfather? They might seem hard to buy for, but we're here to help with our 2020 list of the best Christmas gifts for men. Keep reading to see our gift guide with Christmas present ideas and inspiration...

RELATED: Check out more of our Christmas gift guides...

Super chic Christmas gifts that are up to 70% off – and starting at under £5

The best advent calendars for men to get him into the festive spirit this year

Our favourite chocolate hampers to gift for Christmas

Our favourite gifts for him range from the funny to the sophisticated – and include everything from the latest tech must-haves to grooming gifts, personalised presents and more, so there's sure to be something he'll love.

Clothing & accessories you can't go wrong with

He’ll keep warm all winter with these leather gloves that feature a stylish striped ribbed cuff

Conver leather gloves, were £79 NOW £27, Ted Baker

The Skyline boot is waterproof, breathable and oh so comfy – everything he’ll need to conquer the great outdoors

Skyline Summit Gore-Tex Boots, £170, Ariat

A touch of luxe! This five-star rated scarf – available in four different colours – is made of 100% cashmere and is from H&M’s premium quality line

Cashmere scarf, £39.99, H&M

Charles Tyrwhitt has a host of smart men's gifts for the professional guy in your life, from menswear print silk face masks that double as pocket squares to elegant umbrellas. Another of our favourites is this colourful sock set

Patterned sock gift set, £29.95, Charles Tyrwhitt

Grooming products he'll be desperate to use

An all-in-one kit with a manicure multi-tool – clippers, scissors, knife, nail file & cuticle pusher – and a hydrating hand moisturiser

Gentlemen’s Hardware In Good Hands Gift Set, was £20 NOW £16, Amara

If he likes to keep his hair and beard on point, even in lockdown, gift him with this hair trimmer, with an impressive 20 length settings and an integrated vacuum for less mess

Philips Multigroom All-In-One Hair trimmer, Was £80 NOW £49.99, Amazon

For self-care Sunday or self-care every day! This Clarins Men’s set includes the popular skincare brand’s exfoliating cleanser, moisture balm, shampoo & shower gel and shaving oil all just for him, and packed in a cool washbag

Clarins Men Hydration Collection, £42, Clarins

Amazon’s #1 seller in Electric Toothbrushes, the Oral B Pro 2 has a gum pressure sensor so to alert you if you brush too hard, and has two brushing modes: daily clean and gum care

Oral-B Pro 2 2500 Electric Toothbrush, was £79.99 NOW £33, Amazon

Does he love his tech? The gadgets he'll play with until New Year & beyond

This 100% waterproof speaker connects to Bluetooth devices and comes with a hook and suction cup for the shower – but you can also take the compact speaker on the go anywhere

iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker, £29.99, Amazon

State of the art headphones are a must for anyone who loves music – and Bose headphones are a coveted buy, with 11 levels of noise cancelling so you can get fully immersed in sound and control distractions (perfect if you’re working at home!). They’re also optimised to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones, was £349.95 NOW £289, Amazon

Okay so it’s impossible to pre-order a PS5 these days – but Currys are working on securing more stock and John Lewis has updated their site with a ‘COMING SOON’ note for 19 November – the official UK release date. (US shoppers will be able to shop the PS5 a week earlier, from 12 November.) So you know the drill! Bookmark and keep checking back to see when more of 2020s most sought-after gift are available to buy – he will truly appreciate the effort

PS5, £449.99, John Lewis

Useful homeware essentials he'll be thankful for

If he's a wine and cheese connoisseur, this multi-tool will be perfect for him. With an elegant gold-coloured finish, the tool has everything he’ll need for wine and cheese night: a corkscrew, bottle opener, can opener and blades for just about every type of cheese imaginable

Pretty Useful Tools Cheese & Wine Multi-Tool, £18, Amara

For your favourite gardening guy, this gift set includes not just a stainless steel fork and trowel, wooden markers, string and measuring dibber, but also tea and a personalisable mug and coaster

Personalised Deluxe Garden Tool Wicker Basket Gift Set, £50, eBay

Looking for a high-quality tea kettle with a trendy design? You can’t go wrong with a stylish Smeg appliance that will make his kitchen extra chic

Smeg ‘50s Retro Kettle, more colours available, was £129 NOW £119, Amazon

For sophisticated men’s jewellery, Tiffany & Co is a great place to start. But did you know the iconic jewellery brand also has gorgeous gifts for homes as well? While there's a waitlist for individual Tiffany shot glasses, which start at £25, you can pick up this shot glass set that will definitely elevate his barware game!

Tiffany & Co Diamond Point Shot Glass Set of Four, £140, Tiffany & Co

He’ll be brewing up some seriously delicious coffee with a brand new Nespresso machine – we love this Magimix coffee maker that comes with an Aeroccino milk frother and 16 Nespresso capsules

Inissia Nespresso Coffee Machine with Aeroccino, £182.84, Amazon

Personalised presents for that extra thoughtful touch

For the 'Game of Thrones' fan, a personalised desk name plate for home or office created in the familiar font of the iconic HBO show

Game of Thrones Style Name Plate, from £5.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Neon signs are a big home decor trend – and he can make his own custom look for his living space with this battery-powered gift which includes three metres of neon-effect flexi wire to create a his own bespoke conversation piece

Make your own neon sign kit, £15, Oliver Bonas

Aspinal of London has a host of elegant personalisable gifts, like this billfold wallet with the option of adding a monogram for an additional £25. The timeless leather accessory is also available in smooth cognac and brown crocodile

Eight-card Billfold Wallet, was £135 NOW £81, Aspinal of London

Does he love the gym? He'll love one of these fitness gifts

Who needs to go to the gym? Gift him a set of four premium resistance bands for his at-home workouts

Proworks Resistance Loop Bands, £7.99, eBay

A stretch jersey balaclava for outdoor winter workouts, this runners’ must-have with reflective details for safety, is made from sweat-wicking Dri-FIT material

Nike Run Therma Sphere 3.0 Stretch-Jersey Hood, £30, Mr Porter

If he wants to get fit and stay fit in 2021, gift him this amazing smartwatch, which measures sleep quality, tracks your heart rate and workouts, and links with your workout music on Spotify. It also has a notification component for calls, texts, calendar and connected apps like Facebook and Gmail

Fitbit Versa 2, was £199.99 NOW £163, Amazon

Pet gifts for the man who's four-legged friend is his best pal

A dog walking set with everything he’ll need to take his pampered pup out for a stroll, including dog shampoo, a paw cleaning cloth, a dog whistle and a poo bag holder

Norfolk Society Natural Living Dog Walking Kit, was £20 NOW £16, Amara

Devoted cat lovers will love this fun t-shirt that cements their Cat Dad status

Cat Dad T-Shirt, from £22.40, Etsy

You can't go wrong with food, wine or spirits, can you?

This flavour-packed gift box hits all the main food groups… if the main food groups were beer, meat, crackling and chutney, that is

Man Box Beer And Food Hamper, £38, Not on the High Street

A bottle of Laithwaite’s best selling Rioja, Barón de Barbón, comes along with two wine glasses in this chic gift set

Rioja and Glasses Gift Set, £25, Laithwaite's

If your special guy doesn’t drink alcohol, he can still toast to the holidays with non-alcoholic cocktails made with this cool gift set. Three non-alcoholic spirts are included along with serve suggestions

Non-alcoholic spirits gift set, £35, Oliver Bonas

Four Scottish single malts, Wales' award-winning Penderyn single malt and individual tasting cards come enclosed in a personalised gift box

Single malt tasting set, £34.95, Not on the High Street

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.