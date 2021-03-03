12 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fashion and beauty brands love to support a cause and for this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8, there’s a whole host of products you can buy that give back to women’s charities and organisations.

What is the International Women's Day 2021 theme?

International Women's Day 2021's theme is #ChooseToChallenge, encouraging us all to choose to challenge - challenging us to call out gender bias, inequality and to choose to celebrate women's achievements. The aim? To challenge things, to help create an equal world.

If ever there was a time to justify spending some cash, it’s now – from lipsticks to T-shirts, we’ve rounded up the best brands supporting women’s causes for IWD 2021.

Monica Vinader

Deia hoops, £100, Monica Vinader

The demi-fine jewellery brand loved by Kate Middleton will donate 10% of sales on March 8 to Women for Women International.

John Lewis

AND/OR trainers, £75, John Lewis

John Lewis are supporting the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, and will donate £5 to Women Supporting Women at The Prince’s Trust for every item of AND/OR clothing and shoes sold until March 8.

Charlotte Tilbury

Hot Lips 2 lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury has pledged £1 million to help women living in the world’s most dangerous places, from the sales of their Hot Lips 2 collection.

Thanks to Charlotte Tilbury’s pledge, the charity is able to bring their Stronger Women, Stronger Nations training programme into new areas, meaning more women will learn how to earn and save money, improve their family’s health and make their voices heard at home and in their communities. We salute you, Charlotte!

NET-A-PORTER

Extraordinary Women T-shirt by Emilia Wickstead, £125, NET-A-PORTER

Taking their IWD collection one step further this year, NET-A-PORTER has expanded its usual International Women’s Day collection to include T-shirts, jewellery and homeware – and will donate 100% of the profits to Women for Women.

The exclusive collection includes nine T-shirts by designers including Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead and Stella McCartney, homeware from Anissa Kermiche and jewellery by Roxanne Assoulin and Alighieri.

Edge of Ember

Fearless necklace, £105, Edge of Ember

Meghan Markle’s go-to accessories brand will donate £15 from all sales of the stunning Fearless necklace to Women for Women International, supporting female survivors of war.

Superdrug

Beauty bag by Plastic Boy, £4.99, Superdrug

Superdrug's latest launch is four fabulous cosmetic bags with a purpose – to donate the 100% of profits from each £4.99 bag to charity Beauty Banks.

The bags, designed by Sali Hughes (co-founder of Beauty Banks), make-up artists Sam Chapman and Nic Chapman-Haste, Cher Webb and Gary Thompson (aka Plastic Boy), are made entirely from recycled materials and available instore and online.

Orelia

T-bar hoops, £22, Orelia

To support IWD 2021, jewellery brand Orelia will be donating every item sold to Smart Works, the charity that provides interview training and clothing for women in need.

Emma Bridgewater

Stand Up For Your Sisters mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

We love Emma Bridgewater’s cheerful crockery, and the brand is donating £5 from the sales of the fabulous ‘Strong Women’ and ‘Soul Sister’ mugs to Women for Women International (from week commencing March 8).

Noble Macmillan

IWD journals, from £40, Noble Macmillan

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 luxury leather goods brand Noble Macmillan collaborated with the artist Sasha Compton to produce two beautiful new limited edition journals - with £5 from the sale of every journal sold to the charity, Smart Works.

Wolf & Gypsy

Evil eye pendant, from £108, Wolf & Gypsy

Make a purchase from ethical jewellery brand Wolf & Gypsy between March 8-14 and 10% of sales will be donated to Women’s Aid, the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children.

Papier

Mother's Day card, £3.50, Papier

Stock up on your Mother’s Day cards now - Papier is donating 30p from every Mother's Day card sold on the website to Women for Women International.

JPL Atelier

Feminist T-shirt, £85, JPL Atelier

This simple, classic tee is spot on for IWD and beyond! 30% of the T-shirt's proceeds will be donated to UN Women.

