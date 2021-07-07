21 amazing outfit ideas for the hen do in your diary

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hen parties are officially back on, and they're a great excuse to get yourself an amazing new outfit. While some bridal parties might go for a fancy dress theme, many give you free rein so you can choose to wear bright colours, serious sparkles or that LBD you've had your eye on.

Feeling overwhelmed about what to wear to your upcoming hen do? We've taken away the stress with our edit of the best hen party dresses available to buy online now. From Zara to ASOS and Free People to & Other Stories, the high street is full of great options.

Hen party outfit ideas for a night out: Sparkly sequins

Feather & sequin mini dress, £96, ASOS

With bead and sequin embellishment as well as feather detail, this mini dress is a real show-stopper.

Sequin mini dress, £49.99, Zara

You won't want to wait until Christmas to wear this incredible sequin dress from Zara, and we'd say it's more than acceptable for a summer hen do. Sunnies and sandals, optional.

Rotate Birger Christensen Samantha sequined dress, was £317 now £142, The Outnet

Made from sequined tulle featuring a fringed hem and black belted waist, this sparkly dress has it all, and it's on sale.

ASOS EDITION sequin wrap mini dress, £96, ASOS

If you prefer your outfits in pink, ASOS has this gorgeous sequin wrap dress in magenta.

Black sequin dress, £26, Pretty Little Thing

For something slightly more understated, we love this effortless black sequin dress from Pretty Little Thing.

Hen party outfit ideas for a daytime brunch: A cute colourful dress

At Leisure midi dress, £88, Free People

Stand out in this textured hot pink midi. Reviews say it's the perfect summer dress.

Lorni shift silhouette dress, £248, Reiss

This super flattering shift dress by Reiss could be paired with fancy flats or strappy heels depending on your hen party plans.

Topshop floral midi dress, £40, ASOS

Be the envy of everyone in Topshop's green satin floral slip dress.

Floral midaxi dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

This M&S floral maxi will take you from brunch to evening drinks with just a quick change of accessories.

Self-Portrait broderie anglaise dress, £360, Net-A-Porter

Self-Portrait's off-the-shoulder dress in orange is perfect for a hen party and will be a summer staple for seasons to come.

Hen party outfit ideas for a city getaway: The perfect LBD

Noha dress in black, £150, Reformation

Sometimes simplicity is key, and this little black dress from Reformation will look so chic from day to night.

Lavish Alice blazer dress, £68, ASOS

Tailored styles are always timeless. This blazer dress by Lavish Alice has puff sleeves for a modern twist.

Linen ruffle mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

From strolling city streets to late-night drinks, this linen mini dress would work for any location.

Nanushka Halli belted vegan leather mini dress, £445, Net-A-Porter

We love this Nanushka vegan leather dress, which is a true investment you can wear time and time again.

Lucy mini dress, £58, Free People

Comfortable, flattering and versatile, this LBD ticks every box.

Hen party outfit ideas that are funny: Veils and bride tribe tees

Bride and Tribe t-shirts, from £10.80, Etsy

Every hen party needs some bride tribe tees and you can't go wrong with these bestselling t-shirts from Etsy.

Floral Team Bride hen do sashes, £14.55, Etsy

Want something you can wear over your outfits? Try a floral sash.

Ginger Ray bride to be sunglasses, £5, Selfridges

It's not a hen do if you haven't brought some funny accessories for the bride.

Bride-to-be veil, £14.99, Party Pieces

Alternatively, she's sure to love this bride-to-be veil with a floral crown.

Bachelorette party swimsuits, from £15.42, Etsy

If you're lucky enough to make it to the beach or a pool, you'll definitely want to wear these swimsuits. They're available in size S-XXXL and come in several different cute colour combinations.

Brides Squad satin robe, £18, Boohoo

Feel amazing when you're getting ready in these rose gold satin robes.

