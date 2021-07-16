Heatwave ready! 11 best cut out swimsuits for a sexy summer staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Once considered the bikini's conservative sister, swimsuits have slowly become more stylish over the years and are now arguably the chicest thing to wear to the beach (or your back garden!) Exhibit A: the cut out one-piece. Offering more coverage than a bikini but showing a little more skin than a regular swimming costume, it hits the swimwear sweet spot.

Often seen on the runway, you'll find lots of cut out swimsuits to buy online from designers like Stella McCartney to high street brands ASOS and Pretty Little Thing. Don't know where to start? We've rounded up 11 of the best available now to have you looking amazing on your summer 2021 staycation.

Black bow cut out swimsuit, £16, Pretty Little Thing

Black doesn't have to mean boring, as demonstrated by this PLT cut out swimsuit, featuring a flattering bow front and bandeau neckline.

Stella McCartney cut out stretch swimsuit, £408.80, Net-A-Porter

We love this pink cut out Stella McCartney one-piece paired with gold jewellery.

Zebra print cut out swimsuit, £25, Missguided

Zebra print swimwear is big this season, don't miss out on this one from Missguided.

ASOS DESIGN 00s micro strapping bandeau swimsuit, £28, ASOS

Love a skimpy white swimsuit? This is for you.

Spot print ruffle swimsuit, £40, River Island

With its one shoulder ruffles, belted waist and removable padding, swimsuits don't come much more figure-flattering than this one from River Island.

Karla one-piece swimsuit, £148, Free People

Free People's sparkly cut out one-piece doubles up as a body for festivals and nights out - a worthy investment we think.

Patbo floral-jacquard swimsuit, £455, Net-A-Porter

Patbo's cut out floral swimsuit is almost too nice to sunbathe in. Almost.

Beach Riot Celine swimsuit, £117, Revolve

Revolve's sleek Beach Riot swimsuit has a super flattering cut, giving the illusion of a smaller waist.

Red cut out ruched tie front swimsuit, £15.59, New Look

For when you just want a subtle cut out but a stand-out colour, this New Look swimsuit is a bargain at less than £16.

ASOS DESIGN fuller bust swimsuit, £28, ASOS

For a cut out swimsuit that's still supportive for a fuller bust, try this one from ASOS in polka dot print.

Sheer panels swimsuit, £35.99, Mango

Try this one-piece from Mango for the style of a cut out swimsuit with just a little more coverage.

