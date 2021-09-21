7 leopard print puffer jackets that are just purr-fect for winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For the past couple of years, the leopard print puffer jacket has been the outerwear trend over winter, and the fashion trend shows no sign of waning. Now that the weather is getting cooler it’s time to get your winter wardrobe sorted. If you’re looking for a chic warm jacket that will help you stand out from the crowd then you need to get yourself a leopard print puffer jacket.

Seriously, they’re purr-fect. We’ve rounded up the best so you can keep warm while making a fashion statement on those chilly days.

Thermowarmth leopard print puffer, £35, M&S

Marks & Spencer’s freshly dropped leopard print puffer is available in sizes six to 24 and features fancy Thermowarmth filling to keep you nice and toasty. It’s also water-resistant and has an adjustable waist for a flattering silhouette. It also has a concealed hood tucked away inside the funnel neckline and a secure inner pocket to stash your valuables. It’s pretty much perfect!





Recycled leopard print puffer, £84.95, GAP

How about a leopard-print puffer that’s got eco-credentials? This stylish GAP coat I made from 100% recycled polyester so it’s good for the environment as well as looking great. We love the deep chocolate brown colour. This one is selling fast, so hurry if you want this to be your winter coat.

Petite belted leopard print puffer, £90, River Island

The regular size version of this chic River Island leopard print puffer jacket quickly sold out but petite ladies are in luck – it’s available in sizes 4 to 16. Snap one up before this one sells out too!

Leia leopard print puffer, £159, Hush

This lightweight jacket is both stylish and incredibly practical. It’s lightweight, shower-resistant and incredibly warm. It also has a detachable hood with an adjustable, drawstring cord. Perfect for unpredictable winter weather!

Green leopard print puffer jacket, £39.99, New Look

A cropped leopard puffer with a twist of green. This cute jacket is perfect for chilly days and a good option if you just want to dip your toe into the leopard print world.

Apparis Elizabeth leopard faux fur puffer, £265.91, Saks Fifth Avenue

This go-to puffer features a removable hood, zip front and waist zip pockets and is super snuggly. What more do you need to know?

Kate Spade New York leopard print puffer, £345.50, Saks Fifth Avenue

This stylish leopard print puffer by Kate Spade is so fresh it’s not even launched yet. Pre-order now to avoid disappointment.

