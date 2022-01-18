Aviator jackets are trending right this - these are the 11 best to shop right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aviator jackets are always in fashion come the winter season, and even see you through those crisp spring days too.

Aviator jackets come in numerous styles, from leather to shearling, and suede designs, as well as faux fur creations, that's before we get onto the cuts, styles, and colourways.

While some may prefer the classic boxy style, others may prefer the late Steve McQueen style or longline creations.

Shoppers truly are spoilt for choice when on the lookout for the best aviator jackets, as high street brands, including M&S, Zara, Ted Baker, John Lewis, and online retailers including ASOS have plenty to choose from.

To save you braving the cold to stock up on the must-have outerwear item, or sifting through the virtual rails, we have compiled the best aviator jackets this year. Whether you layer it over a chic dress, heeled boots and tights, the classic jeans and a jumper combo, or your cosy loungewear set, the style options are endless.

Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £69, M&S

Whistles Ultimate Longline Biker Aviator Jacket, £169 (Was £245), John Lewis

Double Faced Aviator Jacket, £79.99, Zara

Bershka aviator jacket in brown, £59.99, ASOS

Topshop faux shearling aviator jacket with faux fur lining, £46.20 (Was £66), ASOS

Dunmore Faux Shearling Jacket, £112 (Was £160), Boden

Black Faux Fur Bomber Aviator Jacket, £247.50 (Was £495), Kooples

SADIEYY Aviator Jacket, £175 (Was £495), Ted Baker

Binky x Very Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £65, Very

Kitt Check Shearling Jacket, £479 (Was £799), Allsaints

Rei Shearling Aviator Jacket, £899, Allsaints

