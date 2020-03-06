11 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women

Fashion and beauty brands love to support a cause and for this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March, there’s a whole host of products you can buy that give back to women. If ever there was a time to justify spending some cash, it’s now –from lipsticks to T-shirts, we’ve rounded up the best fashion and beauty brands and products supporting women’s causes.
Bobbi Brown x Pretty Powerful
Partnering with designer Elizabeth Scarlett, Bobbi Brown’s latest launch for their annual Pretty Powerful campaign is one of the prettiest to date; the daisy-embroidered pouch is filled with three Bobbi Brown favourites including the iconic Pot Rouge blush. Even better, 100 per cent of the proceeds from UK sales will be donated to Smart Works.
Pretty Powerful Set, £64, Bobbi Brown