11 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women

Fashion and beauty brands love to support a cause and for this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March, there’s a whole host of products you can buy that give back to women. If ever there was a time to justify spending some cash, it’s now –from lipsticks to T-shirts, we’ve rounded up the best fashion and beauty brands and products supporting women’s causes.

Bobbi Brown x Pretty Powerful

Partnering with designer Elizabeth Scarlett, Bobbi Brown’s latest launch for their annual Pretty Powerful campaign is one of the prettiest to date; the daisy-embroidered pouch is filled with three Bobbi Brown favourites including the iconic Pot Rouge blush. Even better, 100 per cent of the proceeds from UK sales will be donated to Smart Works.

Pretty Powerful Set, £64, Bobbi Brown

& Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's favourite clothing brand & Other Stories is celebrating International Women's Day with a series of stylish self-portraits. They invited eight photographers to turn the lens on themselves to reflect on what it means to capture your own authentic self. The portraits are on sale for £23, with all proceeds being donated to CARE, a poverty-fighting organisation with a focus on women and girls.

#herimageherstory posters, £23 each, & Other Stories

Sarah Chapman

Meghan Markle’s a big fan of Sarah Chapman, and we can see why - not only do her products give a good glow, but the beauty guru is a founding patron of The Prince’s Trust initiative Women Supporting Women, a campaign that’s all about helping the next generation of women thrive. Buy a bottle of her illuminating elixir and she’ll donate £10 to the cause.

Glow Elixir, £64, Sarah Chapman

Edge of Ember

Show your mettle with Edge of Ember’s stylishly engraved 18k gold vermeil medallion. £20 from each necklace sold will be donated to Women for Women International, to help support female survivors of war.

Fearless necklace, £105, Edge of Ember

Sophia Webster 

Sophia Webster's Boss Lady collection was created to celebrate women in senior positions across the world, as well as its own founder, Sophia, who is part of the 6% of women in the UK to run their own business. Selling a range of gorgeous heels, flats and handbags, we like to imagine Carrie Bradshaw strutting through Manhattan in a pair of these pink Boss Lady stilettos.

The Boss Lady Collection, Sophia Webster

NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER has teamed up with 20 of the biggest names in the fashion and beauty industry to create 20 exclusive T-shirts especially for IWD. From Charlotte Tilbury to Stella McCartney, take your pick and in doing so, you'll support the charity Women for Women International.

NET-A-PORTER x GANNI T-shirt, £75, NET-A-PORTER

Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden is determined to empower women with the 'March On' for women campaign. The limited-edition lipstick is signed by brand ambassador Reese Witherspoon in 'Pink Punch', and all of the £22 proceeds will be donated to UN Women.  

"It’s an incredible time to be a woman. The work we’re doing with Elizabeth Arden and UN Women is igniting real change and increasing possibilities for women globally," Reese Witherspoon said. "I’m in this for all women – for my daughter, my mother, and all the amazing women in my life."

Lipstick, £24, Elizabeth Arden

Pandora

As well as hosting a concert to celebrate the most iconic female songs, fronted by BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, Pandora has also created a beautiful Charm for Change with UNICEF. The piece not only looks stylish, but does good too; buy one of the £45 charms, and £12 from every sale will go directly to UNICEF.

Charm for Change, £45, Pandora

Wake Skincare

It’s not just for International Women’s Day that Wake Skincare donate to charity – they give a percentage of their profits to Women’s Aid all year round.

Wake Skincare

L’Occitane

French beauty favourite L’Occitane promises 100% of the profits of their solidarity balm will be donated to women’s leadership in Burkina Faso, the women who make the Shea butter that go into all of L'Occitane's products.

Solidarity Balm, £6, L'Occitane

Camilla Elphick

Camilla Elphick will be donating 10% of all sales from one of their favourite styles, the Heart & Sole trainer. Running from Thursday 5 - Monday 9 March, donations will be awarded to The Prince's Trust, giving young people equal opportunities and a chance to start something great.

Heart & Sole Shoe Range, Camilla Elphick 

