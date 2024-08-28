Everyone's asking about Frankie Bridge's cosy autumn cardi. I've found it & it's still available to shop

If there's one thing that can soften the blow of summer ending just slightly, it's the beautiful new autumn fashion dropping all over the high street.

& Other Stories is my go-to for stylish staple pieces and the Scandi brand is also loved by Frankie Bridge, who's worn not one but three of their new season cardigans this week.

One of the brand's most popular pieces, it's no surprise her followers all wanted to know where her knitted cardi was from, and the red colourway has already sold out.

"Lots asking," she wrote. "It's @andotherstories. I have it in grey also. So cosy."

Frankie styled the red & Other Stories cardi with straight-leg jeans from M&S

Luckily for us, the versatile grey shade is still available as well as six others, including pink, blue, navy, and cream.

The long-sleeve cardigan is cut in a regular fit and knitted from a wool and alpaca blend, traced with a row of front button closures.

Sharing her 'Back to School' outfits on Instagram, Frankie styled the grey cardi with an oversized blazer and tailored shorts, all in the studious hue, for an office-appropriate look.

Frankie proved the grey cardigan is suitable office attire

"If your workplace requires a smarter style then try a shorts and blazer combo," Frankie wrote on her Instagram Story. "Great for if the weather is a bit unpredictable as you can layer with cardigans and a jacket. Switch out for grey trousers as we move more into autumn. This dark grey is a flattering colour on most skin tones and looks smart and chic. I'd wear with heels for meetings."

I love both Frankie's androgynous office style and the cardi dressed off-duty with a white t-shit and straight-leg or wide-leg jeans. While the bold red hue is no longer available, you can still shop it in pink or cobalt blue if you're looking for something more colourful. I'm also a big fan of the navy.

If you love Frankie's cardi but it's a bit out of your budget, H&M has a very similar style for just £19.99. Made from a soft knitted wool-blend fabric, it has a lightweight relaxed fit with a round neckline, buttons down the front, gently dropped shoulders and long sleeves. It also features subtle ribbing around the neckline and at the cuffs and hem.

It's available in this grey shade that's almost identical to Frankie's but you can also shop it in black, and I'll be ordering the cream colour.

