Payday treat: The £20 charity T-shirt your favourite celebrities are snapping up

If you buy one thing when you finally get paid after what has felt like the longest month ever, then make it the charity T-shirt everyone is talking about! Loved by the likes of Andrea McLean, Martine McCutcheon, Kirsty Gallacher and Gabby Roslin, the #HelloToKindness charity T-shirt is just the thing your wardrobe needs – and will put a smile on your face, come rain or shine (or snow!).

Part slogan tee, part classic white T-shirt, it has a handspun vibe to it thanks to the red embroidery, stitched by Royal Warrant holders and favourites of Princess Diana, the Queen and the Queen Mother, Hand & Lock. With a simple crew neck and slogan detailing, the T-shirt is an oversized fit and is the trans-seasonal piece your wardrobe is crying out for; wear now layered over a fine knit roll neck or Breton top and save for summer with denim shorts. Or take your cue from HELLO!'s beauty influencer Alex Light who teamed hers with a pair of red leopard print trousers. Plus, since they're unisex, you can share it too.

Created to support the #HelloToKindness campaign, to promote positivity online, it's available in small, medium, large and extra large, priced at £20 with free P&P in the UK (international delivery charges apply) but you better be quick, as they're selling out fast!

Better yet, all profits from the sale of the T-shirt go to The Diana Award, dedicated to helping society appreciate and celebrate the work of young people and the change they make to the world. They also have an Anti-Bullying programme to help change the attitudes and culture of young people, parents and teachers of bullying both online and in real life.

The T-shirts, available in white, in sizes small (chest to fit: 35-37 inches), medium (chest to fit: 38-40 inches), large (chest to fit: 41-43 inches) and extra large (chest to fit: 44-46 inches), are available to buy NOW for £20, including p&p in the UK (international delivery charges apply), from Hand & Lock. Head over to the website to get yours now.