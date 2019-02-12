Victoria Beckham makes a big announcement about her fashion empire A big change for VB

Victoria Beckham may have started off her career as one fifth of the Spice Girls, but these days she is just as famous for her high end fashion label, which just celebrated its 10-year anniversary. However, the wife of David Beckham just made a huge announcement - she has pledged to stop using exotic skins in her designs. A representative for the brand released a statement saying: "Victoria Beckham will cease the use of exotic skins in all collections as of AW19. The Victoria Beckham brand has never used fur in its clothing or accessories collections and confirmed last year that the brand will remain fur free." Wow!

VB's label has gone fur-free

Animal rights organisation PETA are hugely excited about this news. "Behind every crocodile, alligator, snake, or lizard handbag or pair of shoes is a violent death," says PETA Director Elisa Allen. "Victoria Beckham's decision to ban exotic skins will spare countless remarkable animals immense suffering, and PETA calls on other luxury brands to follow her kind example."

Victoria's label recently celebrated its 10-year-anniversary

By banning exotic skins from all designs, Victoria Beckham joins a whole host of designers including Vivienne Westwood, Diane von Furstenberg, and Chanel, who have all made the same compassionate decision. It has been a year of change for VB and her brand. The mother-of-four revealed at the end of last year that 2019 will be the year she delves into the world of Youtube.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion mogul remarked: "I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB." We are excited to see what the fashionista will come up with - and can't wait to take a peep into her never-ending beauty cabinet...

