Dame Twiggy! Iconic fashion model accepts her new title at Buckingham Palace in striking white tuxedo

The legendary Twiggy Lawson accepted her damehood from Prince Charles on Thursday, and did it with style, of course - turning up to Buckingham Palace in a chic white three-piece suit complete with a silk waistcoat. She teamed the look with matching brogues, a bold red manicure and a neutral fascinator, and even posed up a storm on the palace steps. Ever the pro, eh? Twiggy, whose real name is Lesley Lawson, received her new title for services to fashion, the arts and charity during the investiture ceremony.

Twiggy wore a tailored suit to accept her damehood

Twiggy took her actor husband Leigh Lawson, son Jason and daughter Carly to the occasion, where she and Charles seemed to have a friendly chat as he pinned her with her new insignia. The pair were once before famously photographed meeting backstage at the London Coliseum in 1982, in a line-up that also included acting icon Roger Moore.

The 69-year-old is of course best recognised for revolutionising the modelling industry when she was just 16, and more recently she has designed clothing and beauty ranges for high street favourite Marks & Spencer. She's also known for her boyish style and penchant for trouser suits, and has previously spoken to HELLO! about her love of tailoring.

With husband Leigh, son Jason and daughter Carly

"I love tailored jackets and a slightly boyish style with lots of trousers. I do wear dresses occasionally, but I'm 67 now so I know what works for a woman my age," she said in 2016. "I don't find it attractive to over-expose your body. My all-time favourite outfit is a tuxedo trouser suit. I have had one in my wardrobe since the mid-1960s." That explains Thursday's look, then.

Speaking of her rise to stardom at such a young age, she added: "I was 5ft 6½in and a skinny little thing who had been told I could never be a model because I was too short. Then I had my hair cut and the next thing you know I was catapulted into worldwide fame. I still get fan mail from teenagers all over the world!"