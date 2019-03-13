Kendall Jenner skips sister night for date night with Cara Delevingne and Hailey Baldwin Kendall looked stunning in a python print minidress

Some of the world’s most famous models descended on New York on Tuesday night for a star-studded party. Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls and Elsa Hosk were just a few of the A-list names who brought their star power to the opening of Edition Hotel’s Times Square location.

Kendall showed off her long legs in a python print minidress with a deep plunging neckline, completing her look with matching barely there sandals and a contoured make-up look. The Jenner sister was missing out on a sister date night – Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their mum Kris were enjoying a dinner together in Los Angeles – to attend the swanky launch.

Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk attended the Times Square Edition Premiere

Kendall was joined by her friends Cara and Hailey, who all documented their night on Instagram. Cara wore a cut-out black minidress, over-the-knee boots and finished off with a high ponytail and striking smokey eye makeup. Hailey, meanwhile, wore a diamante-embellished dress with a corset-style bodice and black stilettos

Kendall shared some snaps of her and her model friends at the party, as well as the prep ahead of the event. One of the pictures showed her and Hailey taking a mirror selfie in one of the suites ahead of the event. "Girls night," she captioned the snap.

Joan Smalls and Elsa Hosk were also in attendance – Joan dazzled in a neon yellow dress with large cut-out panels while Elsa went for a more androgynous look in an oversized pinstripe suit.

The A-list crowd were treated to performances from special guests on the night – Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and Chic all took to the stage, to the delight of the party attendees.

On the other side of the country, the Kardashian/Jenner crew documented their night out on social media. Kourtney shared a mirror selfie of her and sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie, writing: "Double date".

