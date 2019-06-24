Proof the Queen is royally unflappable! Watch her calm reaction as polo guest's scarf blows in her face Those facial expressions!

The Queen once again proved she is a total pro at public events on Sunday, when she was involved in a slight fashion mishap during the Royal Windsor Cup Final! Guests couldn't hide the surprise on their faces as Japanese musician Yoshiki lost control of his scarf in the wind, watching as it blew into Her Majesty's face and onto her shoulder. Actress Gillian Anderson also looked a picture, seemingly taking in a sharp intake of breath – though of course the Queen graciously continued, totally unfazed.

We're not surprised the monarch was unworried, since she was making her way from her seat to make a presentation to winners at the polo event. As we know, the Queen is hugely passionate about horses, and spent the day beaming happily as she watched the polo match. She looked elegant as ever in her fuchsia pink outfit, accessorised as always with her Launer London handbag and black buckle loafers.

It's been a busy week for the Queen, since she spent the previous few days at Royal Ascot, joined by various members of the royal family. One adorable moment came between Mike Tindall and the monarch, when he appeared to make her giggle by removing his top hat to reveal a miniature version underneath, which he later revealed was a chocolate gift for daughter Mia.

Actress Gillian Anderson looked pretty shocked!

For Friday's events, she was joined by Sarah, Duchess of York at the races, who was her guest alongside Prince Andrew. It was later revealed that Sarah's glamorous outfit had a very last-minute touch to it – her hat! Milliner Jess Collett shared a stunning shot of the mum of two, writing on Instagram: "The Duchess of York today at Ascot wearing (a very last min) JCM creation. She attended as a guest of the Queen alongside Prince Andrew. I'm just loving the colours! Hat upcycled from a vintage piece!"

