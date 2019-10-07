Marks & Spencer has a NEW hero floral dress - and we predict a mass sellout The high street store has the perfect autumn buy...

We've lost count of the amount of times we have swooned over Marks & Spencer's various collections this year. From the two-tone coat everyone wanted to the £8.50 roll-neck that you can't get anywhere for love or money, everything has been top-notch. So you can imagine our delight when we spotted a new floral print dress in the Per Una section, and it's a beauty. The 'Floral Print Shirt Midi Dress' has a high neck, voluminous sleeves and cinched-in waist. It's designed in a navy blue colour and is covered in a plethora of multi-coloured flowers. It's priced at £55, and currently all sizes are available online, but for how long is anyone's guess.

Shoppers have raved about the design online already. One wrote: "Fabulous colour combinations, looks great with suede olive green boots. Comes up very big, it’s a loose fit but I dropped two sizes down for a very good fit, added my own belt." Another added: "This dress has lovely warm colours and the material seems pretty crush proof. I think this is a top buy for the price. Accessorising with pewter shoes and a deep red leather pouch."

When it comes to autumnal frocks, M&S are on fire this year. Holly Willoughby - who we all know is an ambassador for the brand - rocked the Floral Midi Dress last week and now, there's no sizes are left online.

Sob! The funky number was made in a floaty shape and had an intricate bohemian-inspired print. The 38-year-old wore the frock to the opera and styled it to perfection, adding a trench coat and a pair of terracotta boots. We really hope the high street brand re-stocks this £45 design online as there's nothing that makes us want something more than when it's sold out...

