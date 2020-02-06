The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed And the winner is...

With this year’s Oscars just around the corner, we're getting all excited about what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet. To celebrate the annual event, British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's Oscars dress has been voted the best of all time - and we’re obsessed with the results! Conducting the survey online, ranked among the top 10 were Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies - from Gwyneth Paltrow to Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman to Charlize Theron, the list was jam-packed with A-listers renowned for their red-carpet looks. Taking first place, it has now been revealed that Angelina Jolie’s 2004 satin gown, designed by fashion favourite Marc Bouwer, has officially been voted the best Oscars dress of all time - and we couldn’t agree more.

RELATED: The Oscar nominations are here for 2020: see the full list

Throwing it back to the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, the brunette beauty channelled Marilyn Monroe as she attended the event in this subdued yet sultry halter-style dress. Complete with a draped-front and trailing back-tie, Angelina looked every bit the grecian goddess we know her to be as she stole the show on the red carpet. Further emphasising the plunging neckline of her Marc Gouwer gown, the actress amped up the look with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Her chestnut hair was swept up into a half-up-half-down style, her signature lips were painted in a pale pink lipstick and her eyes were lightly dusted in a glimmering golden eyeshadow - just beautiful. Taking the crown with 16 percent of voters in favour, it’s not surprising that this show-stopping dress topped the list.

READ: Stylish celebrity couples at 2020 BAFTAs: Prince William & Kate Middleton to Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein

In second place, following with 14 percent of the vote, was Kate Hudson’s Versace Atelier dress from the 2003 Oscars. Absolutely stunning, this champagne-coloured lace dress - completely backless and fitted with a train - complimented the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress perfectly. When asked about the gown, designer Donatella Versace said: "I love Kate. She's a real Versace girl. She knows what looks good on her”, Each piece of lace embroidery had to be hand sewn on this Atelier Versace gown. From the first fitting, the dress belonged only to her."

Taking third place with 12 percent, Keira Knightley’s Valentino ball gown from the 2015 Oscars certainly made an impression. Appearing to walk on clouds, the then-pregnant actress attended the event in head-to-toe haute couture. Wearing the heavily-appliqued dress which was embroidered with romantic floral designs and French phrases. Keira’s brunette locks were loosely curled and accessorised with a matching headband and her fresh-faced makeup consisted of taupe eyeshadow and a light burgundy lipstick.

Ready for this year’s Oscar looks? The 92nd Academy Awards will be taking place on 10 February 2020.

MORE: Drink like an Oscar nominee; these are the cocktails being served at the 92nd Oscars and how to make them