Frankie Bridge just wore the perfect bridal pyjamas from Marks & Spencer

Well, it is World Sleep Day on Friday…

Leanne Bayley

Frankie Bridge has joined forces with Marks & Spencer for World Sleep Day, which takes place on Friday 13 March. In a new photo, which she uploaded on her Instagram account, she wore a pair of white satin pyjamas from the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley collection for M&S, and she looks gorgeous as she poses in her bed. These have been called 'bridal pyjamas' and they are from the Rosie M&S range and they're made from pure silk fabric which feels decadently soft against your skin. 

Satin PJs, £150, Marks & Spencer 

Frankie posted: "SO excited to announce that I’m working with Marks & Spencer to try and help the nation sleep better..! From gorgeous sleepwear.. to comfy cool bedding.. they’ve got everything you need to get a great night’s sleep. And for all the Calm app users (like me..!) we’ve also collaborated to create a new sleep story." 

The new M&S Sleep Shop is a dedicated destination to help encourage customers to make sure they’re getting the best night’s sleep. With more than one in three of us now suffering from a lack of sleep thanks to a combination of factors including screen-time, stress and work-related worries (not to mention the coronavirus anxiety), more of us than ever before are seeing the impact on our health and wellbeing. 

As part of the campaign, Frankie has recorded an exclusive Sleep Story for Calm. 'The Grand Plan to Rise & Shine' focuses on an ambitious woman on her quest to rise and shine, is now available on the Calm app helping listeners to drift off into a deep slumber.

