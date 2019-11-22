The Marks & Spencer Christmas pyjamas you need in your life This Christmas, 'go pyjamas' with M&S...

Marks & Spencer are proving even more stylish this Christmas! Just two weeks after their fabulous 'Go Jumpers for Christmas' advert dropped, the high street brand has just released their newest offering - featuring pyjamas! The 30 second advert shows everyone in the family rocking Christmas PJs in all sizes and designs - there's Fair Isle, red check and penguin print, as well as floral and fuss-free options. And they start from just £10! The 'Go Pyjamas' advert has the whole family jumping around in festive PJs to House of Pain’s 'Jump Around.' And what's more, as the end of the advert, the cute dog Jinty from the jumper ad is once again seen rocking her own Christmas jumper. Aww!

WATCH: M&S Launches Go Pyjamas In Response to the Buzz Around #GOJUMPERS

This festive season, M&S expects to sell four million pairs of PJs and the new advert shows off a whopping 20 options – from matching family PJs to stylish satin sets.

Red Tarten PJS, £25, Marks & Spencer

Nathan Ansell, M&S's Clothing & Home Marketing Director said, "For millions of customers, nothing says Christmas like some new pyjamas so we’re really excited for the next part of our campaign which backs another big commercial category for us. It’s all about showing off products which offer great style and great value for the whole family."

Penguin PJs, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Which ones are your faves? Holly Willoughby has already got in on the act! The M&S ambasador shared a picture on her Instagram Stories last week of five sets of festive PJs, wrapped up with a gold ribbon.

A pair for her and husband Dan, and a pair for her children Harry, Chester and Belle. They are emblazoned with images of snowflakes falling and penguins skiing emblazoned over them. SO cute. The blonde beauty wrote: "That's Christmas Eve sorted!" With the kids set starting at just £10, and the adult versions costing £19.50, they won't break the bank and are currently available online now.

