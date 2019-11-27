The Marks & Spencer floral wrap dress that keeps selling out

In the running for a new dress? Of course you are! It's Christmas after all. Well, if like many women you are after a printed wrap dress, look no further than Marks & Spencer. The high street store has so many incredible frocks available right now, that we are finding it quite a mean feat to pick up just one. There is a dress that customers are totally obsessed with though - and that's the brand's black and red floral wrap number that keeps selling out. We are sure you will be able to find it in store as stock is replenished daily, but online, there's currently only a 6, 8 and size 12 left. Eeek! The boho-style number has a flattering V-neck, flowing silhouette and is designed in a midi length. it also includes a matching detachable belt, too. And with a price tag of £65, we know you will get lots of wear out of it if you invest.

Floral Wrap dress, £65, Per Una at Marks & Spencer

The high street brand has dropped lots of sellout dresses this year.

One of our faves has to be the 'Floral Print Shirt Midi Dress' which was worn by a whole host of ultra-glam influencers and celebrities such as Vogue Williams. It has a high neck, voluminous sleeves and cinched-in waist. It's designed in a navy blue colour and is covered in a plethora of multi-coloured flowers. It's priced at £55, and has currently been restocked online, but for how long is anyone's guess.

Boho dress, £55, Per Una at Marks & Spencer

If you were hoping to get some bargains come Black Friday at M&S, you may be interested to know the brand doesn't taken part in the shopping extravaganza.

The retailer told HELLO! that they haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals for the last couple of years and there are no current plans to change that – instead, they want to focus on great quality all year-round. With sales going on all through the year, we do understand. And there's always Boxing Day guys!

