Lorraine Kelly has ditched her usual high heels to present Good Morning Britain barefoot, and we can all relate She was pictured without shoes on the show

Lorraine Kelly is doing a fabulous job presenting her segment on Good Morning Britain each morning, and she's even getting a little comfy like the rest of us at home - since fans realised she was barefoot under the desk on Thursday! As the camera panned around the studio, viewers could see that Lorraine had decided to leave her usual Kurt Geiger heels in the ITV wardrobe, and who can blame her?

Lorraine presented the show without her usual heels

"@realorraine have you no shoes on? #funny," one fan tweeted, with another adding: "Love that Lorraine is sitting behind the desk with her shoes kicked off!"

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous floral dress is a £19 Very bargain

The presenter has been wowing fans with her outfits everyday, choosing to recycle some of her old favourites like many other daytime TV stars. On Friday morning, she hosted the show in a gorgeous space-print frock from Joanie, which has been previously been worn by Laura Tobin - and fans instantly fell in love with it.

Lucid Space Print Midi Dress, £48, Joanie

"Lorraine can you please tell me where you bought your [dress]? My wife is a Physics teacher and hasn’t shut up about if for the last 10 mins since she saw you wearing it! #help me," one fan joked on social media. With its fun planetary print, we can see why - and since the dress is in stock online at £48, no doubt plenty of Lorraine's followers will snap it up.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine's best fashion moments

While she's chosen not to post her daily fashion details on social media like she usually does, Lorraine has been lifting fans spirits with sweet messages on Twitter, replying to plenty of followers with supportive comments. Speaking of her job hosting GMB each morning, she replied to one fan: "We need to give everyone the facts but also a bit of hope too - and highlight the AMAZING acts of kindness all over the country." We think she's doing a brilliant job!

MORE: Rachel Riley cuddles up to baby daughter Maven wearing the most gorgeous cherry-print dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.