Amazon has a big summer sale and our eyes went straight to the Swarovski sale buys Amazon's Swarovski sale will put some sparkle your summer with prices from £19

Swarovski has been creating beautiful crystal jewellery since 1895 and Swarovski crystals have since become iconic worldwide as a favourite on the red carpet – see the above pic of Penelope Cruz and her Atelier Swarovski look – and the fashion runways. We definitely can't resist a bit of sparkle, which is why when we took note of the massive Amazon summer sale our eyes went straight to the glittering Swarovski necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are now at incredible prices.

We've curated some of our favourites, and they start at only £19! So get ready to sparkle this summer...

RELATED: The Pandora jewellery sale has dropped – and Disney fans will be thrilled

Under £30

Meghan Markle loves evil eye jewellery – get the look with these Swarovski earrings which also come in a hoop style

Luckily Evil Eye Pierced Earrings, £35.82 £19, Amazon

A beautiful necklace available in rose gold or rhodium

Swarovski Creativity Circle Pendant, £44.88 £26, Amazon

Aqua Swarovski crystals that will have you dreaming of the beach

Shell Pearl Stud Pierced Earrings, £44.67 £29, Amazon

Under £40

It’s time to shine with a charming charm bracelet

Swarovski Remix Collection Star Strand, £49 £34, Amazon

The iconic Swarovski swan in black crystals on a rose-gold tone plated chain – and it also comes in clear or ombré crystals

Swarovski Black Swan Pendant, £47.95 £33, Amazon

Under £50

Bring a bit of sunshine to your life with these timeless sparklers

Swarovski Sunshine Pierced Earrings, £63.20 , £47, Amazon

Go on holiday with this colourful nautical bracelet, which has earrings to match also on sale

Swarovski Ocean Adventure Bracelet, £69 £48, Amazon

This symbol of love makes a great gift – or a treat for yourself

Lifelong Bow Pendant, £73.80 £49, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.