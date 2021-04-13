Victoria Beckham's flagship store is back open and we're excited A new start for the former Spice Girl

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to announce her very exciting new chapter - her flagship fashion store on London's Dover Street is finally open after lockdown. Grab your purses ladies!

The fashionista took a snap of the front of her beautiful shop and wrote: "A fresh start, 36 Dover Street reopens today. We're so happy to be opening our doors to you again today. The team will be following the government guidelines to ensure your visit is as safe and comfortable for you as possible. The store will be open Monday - Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's plunging silk dress is just like her wedding outfit

Back in February, VB made some changes at her fashion house. She revealed that she made the decision to combine her label's collections.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

Taking to Instagram, the designer put to her fans that this season she is "doing things differently" and will deliver a "hybrid collection".

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds estate is straight out of a fairytale

She explained that due to the pandemic, she and her team have adopted a "new approach" and also said that as far as her label is concerned, "working remotely is no longer new but just normal".

VB's store is back open after lockdown

She added: "Instead of a traditional show or presentation, I wanted to show you the collection through the eyes of myself and the team as we brought it together and to life."

The fashionista is often seen popping in to her store

"It's been a challenging process, we've worked harder than ever and there have been plenty of ups and downs – we're really looking forward to working from the same country again – but as always, there are moments of fun and joy and of course, the beautiful pieces that make doing this all worthwhile. I'm looking forward to sharing that with you."

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's former £11.5million 'palace' is bigger than the Queen's castle

We have seen lots of new items since - from stunning gingham dresses to statement necklaces. Bring on the future Mrs. Beckham, we can't wait to see what you come up with!