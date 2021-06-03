We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With blue skies and sunshine ahead, it's time to update your wardrobe. As well as relying on Amazon for nifty gadgets and beauty bargains, we're now quite partial to the fashion section. That's right, Amazon has the most incredible range of summer dresses – and we're adding them all to basket. From on-trend smock dresses to boho styles, floral prints to silky slips and more, we've rounded up the best buys from Amazon so you can step out in style this season. Happy shopping!

RELATED: 16 best white summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

Esprit Gingham Dress, £44.99, Amazon

This mini dress combines two of the season's biggest trends – smock silhouettes and gingham. Just imagine how chic it'll look teamed with wedges and a coordinating clutch.

READ: 34 best gingham print dresses for spring 2021: The trend that's hot for summer

The Drop Women's Short Sleeve Dress, £42.90, Amazon

Come summer, every woman needs a bright white summer dress, and this broderie number ticks all the boxes.

MORE: 15 Gorgeous pieces we're shopping from Next's new summer collection

Yidarton Women's Summer Dress, £17.71, Amazon

Available in a number of different colourways, Amazon's boho dress is sure to keep you cool while the tiered ruffle detailing adds a flirty and feminine feel.

Tiered Maxi Dress, £42.90, Amazon

Weekend ready, just slip on this beautiful beige maxi dress, add your favourite sandals and you're good to go.

Pink Shirt Dress, from £15.99, Amazon

Style Amazon's T-Shirt dress with sunglasses, a straw hat and trainers.

Leopard Print Slip Dress, from £24.64, Amazon

Take a walk on the wild side in this silky slip dress which comes in a wide range of colours.

Khaki Shirt Dress, from £29.99, Amazon

Meghan Markle vibes anyone? We reckon she'd love this khaki shirt dress.

Striped Midi Dress, from £20.10, Amazon

A desk-to-date-night staple, Amazon's striped style is a total bargain at £20.

Black Midi Dress, £38.30, Amazon

You can never go wrong with a little black dress.

Tie Waist Mini Dress, from £12.40, Amazon

Simple and understated, this tie waist dress is uber flattering.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.