The best Amazon Prime Day alternative deals: Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch and more

There’s no denying that Amazon Prime day is a huge opportunity to score major deals, with a ton of markdowns you can only get for two days this year (June 21-22), but it’s not the only option for snapping up bargains on things you’ve been eyeing.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, there are alternative offers readily available from the likes of Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more.

NORDSTROM

While Nordstrom’s biggest deals are usually found in its Anniversary sale, the retailer has put quite a few items on sale this week for its Clear the Rack Sale, as well as additional discounts on clothes, shoes, home decor, and more that are already on sale. You can get up to 60% off on clothing, shoes, and accessories, and 25% off Nike workout gear and shoes.

WAYFAIR

Wayfair is known for its deals, particularly around holidays, but you can give your home and yard an upgrade with fabulous deals on lighting, furniture, and outdoor buys that are just as good (if not better) than Amazon Prime Day furniture deals. You'll find bedroom furniture from $99, 70% off bedding, 40% off outdoor upgrades, and more.

Wayfair’s Closeout Sale is not to be missed either. You can get 80% off of discontinued or overstocked items.

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Yes, even Saks is offering a little competition for Prime Day. The premium department store is offering ten percent off full-priced items site-wide. That includes everything on the site - and beauty items too. It might be time to add that Gucci L'Obscur mascara to your cart. The promotion runs on Prime Day - June 21 through June 22.

NET-A-PORTER

Whether you shop it now or on Prime Day, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. There are huge markdowns on dreamy fashionable finds that are a must for refreshing your closet post-pandemic.

BED BATH & BEYOND

If you want to spice up your home decor, this is time. Bed Bath & Beyond is going up against Amazon with their two-day blowout sale, which will take place June 21 and 22. You can expect deals on tons of things for your home, including bedding, kitchen gadgets, and decor for discounts up to 60% off.

FARFETCH

Fill your wardrobe with designer steals! Luxury retailer Farfetch is hosting an incredible summer sale with discounts of up to 50% off.

SSENSE

Luxury online retailer SSense still has its summer sale going on, with markdowns on things like Givenchy phone cases (marked down form $140 to $57, for example), designer dog harnesses, and luxury oils still up for grabs.

EBAY BRAND OUTLET

EBay's brand outlet is an absolute winner and fashionistas are know to swoon over their thrifty finds. Everything can be upwards of 70% off.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - the summer sale has up to 60% off haircare, skincare, cosmetics, and fragrances.

GLASSESUSA

Whether you want to step up your sunglasses game for summer or get a new pair of prescription frames, don’t miss GlassesUSA’s major sale with deals up to 60% off on sunglasses, optical frames, and frames with prescription lenses.

Best Buy Bigger Deal Savings Event

If you need an upgrade on appliances, computers, cameras, TVs, headphones, etc., take a peek at Best Buy’s huge sale. The sale runs from now until June 22 and includes a major ‘deal of the day', and discounts on GoPros, outdoor grills, Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones, and more.

