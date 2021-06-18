Gigi Hadid's favourite sandals have a lookalike pair on Amazon for just £20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone is obsessed with chunky sandals this summer. The original and arguably the best are Birkenstocks, with celebrity fans including Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes. They come with a price tag of around £60, but if you want to wear the look for less, we've found just the thing - Amazon has a pair of lookalikes for less than £20.

With over 20,000 five-star reviews, the slip-on sandals are a must-have for your summer wardrobe. There's a whole range of colours available and most feature two wide buckled straps, similar to the Birkenstocks Arizona style.

Eva flat sandals in pink, £19.72/$17.99, Amazon

Eva flat sandals in black, £19.72/$17.99, Amazon

Like the iconic sandal, customers haven't stopped commenting on how comfortable they are. They're also super versatile and look great worn with everything from feminine dresses to jeans or even paired with loungewear and socks for an off-duty look.

"For what I paid for these shoes, I did not expect much beyond the fun style. Instead, I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too!" said one review.

Another wrote: "I had low expectations for these sandals... But let me tell you... These are THE MOST comfortable sandals I've ever worn!!!"

While another commented: "I ordered these for a beach trip after deciding I was tired of flip-flops. At the same time, I also ordered Birkenstocks to wear around the house. After wearing these sandals for the beach trip, I decided to return the Birkenstock sandals - they were not even close to being as comfortable as these sandals and they cost much more."

Looking to update your sandal collection? These are a total steal.

