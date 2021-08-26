﻿
best macys sale deals summer labor day

Macy's ultimate end of summer sale is ON: Shop the 24 best deals at up to 50% off

Get shopping to grab the best deals on fashion, lingerie, cookware, bedding and more

Karen Silas

As summer starts winding down and we start counting down to the Labor Day sales, Macy’s is tempting us with some fantastic deals long before the September 4-7 long weekend.

Right now you can browse the Macy's sale for thousands of discounts across pretty much every department, from fashion - and that's for women, men AND kids - to homeware, bed and bath and kitchen must-haves.

And for a limited time you'll get an EXTRA 30% off selected items if you use the offer code: ULTIMATE.

What are we shopping? Some of our favorite discounts are:

- 30% off Levi's

- Up to 50% off lingerie - bras, shapewear and more

- Kids' clothing for up to 80% off in clearance

- 20%-70% off kitchenware & appliances

-Shark vacuums at up to 50% off

We've taken a closer look at everything on sale and have picked out some of the most irresistible deals. Some of the discounts end in just days, so get shopping quick!

 

Shop the Macy’s end-of-summer sale

macys sale floral shirtdress

INC International Concepts Shirtdress, was $99.50 now $34.83, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

JLA comforter set macys sale

8-Pc Reversible Comforter Set (Full/Queen, King, Cali. King), was $240 now $55.98, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

macys style and co sweatshirt sale

Style & Co Hoodie Sweatshirt, in nine colors, was $49.50 now $13.86, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

macys sale bath towels

Martex Ringspun Cotton 6-Pc Towel Set, 8 colors available, was $60 now $18, Macy's

macys cashmere cardigan sale

Charter Club Cashmere Cardigan, 7 colors, was $169 now $47.32, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

prada sunglasses macys sale

Prada Sunglasses, were $298 now $89.40, Macy's

macys carter baby boys sale

Carter's Baby Boys Pajama Set, 4 Pieces, was $36 now $9.93, Macy's

rachael ray kitchen set macys sale

Rachael Ray Nonstick 19-Pc Cookware Set, was $219.99 now $79.99, Macy's

macys sale diamond earrings

Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White, Yellow or Rose Gold, were $1,000 now $209.30, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

macys sale 2021 bras

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Full-Figure Contour Bra, was $44 now $19.99, Macy's

adidas sneakers macys sale

Adidas Women's Originals Swift Run X Casual Sneakers, were $85 now $60, Macy's

martha stewart container set macys sale

Martha Stewart Collection 12-Pc. Glass Storage Set, was $84 now $32.99, Macy's

macys sale dkny leggings  

DKNY Colorblocked 7/8 Length Leggings, were $59.50 now $22.93, Macy's

shark vacuum macys sale

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum, was $499.99 now $299.99, Macy's

alfani pjs macys sale loungewear

Alfani Ultra-Soft Pajama Top & Pants, more colors, were $44.50 each piece, now $16.99, Macy's

michael kors backpack macys sale

MICHAEL Michael Kors Abbey Backpack, was $258 now $154.80, Macy's

macys sale charter club sheet set

 Charter Club  550 Thread Count 4-Pc. Queen Sheet Set, was $170 now $50.93, Macy's

macys sale calvin klein polo shirt men

Calvin Klein men's polo shirts, more colors, was $65 now $34.99, Macy's

macys wireless bra sale

Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra, 10 colors, was $40 now $18.99, Macy's

givenchy bracelet macys sale

Givenchy Light Sapphire Crystal Flex Bracelet, was $68 now $34, Macy's

serta sleeptrue mattress macys sale

Serta Sleeptrue Malloy 12.5" Plush Euro Top Mattress, was from $859 now from $337, Macy's

karen scott cotton henley macys sale

Karen Scott Petite Cotton Henley Top, was $12.99 now $5.20, Macy's

madden girl sandals macys sale

Madden Girl Toola Platform City Sandals, were $59 now $41.30, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

macys sale steam mop

Reliable Steamboy Steam Floor Mop, was $216.65 now $129.99, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

