Macy's ultimate end of summer sale is ON: Shop the 24 best deals at up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As summer starts winding down and we start counting down to the Labor Day sales, Macy’s is tempting us with some fantastic deals long before the September 4-7 long weekend.

Right now you can browse the Macy's sale for thousands of discounts across pretty much every department, from fashion - and that's for women, men AND kids - to homeware, bed and bath and kitchen must-haves.

MORE: Macy's has a lookalike of Kate Middleton's sapphire jewelry set on sale for $25

And for a limited time you'll get an EXTRA 30% off selected items if you use the offer code: ULTIMATE.

What are we shopping? Some of our favorite discounts are:

- 30% off Levi's

- Up to 50% off lingerie - bras, shapewear and more

- Kids' clothing for up to 80% off in clearance

- 20%-70% off kitchenware & appliances

-Shark vacuums at up to 50% off

We've taken a closer look at everything on sale and have picked out some of the most irresistible deals. Some of the discounts end in just days, so get shopping quick!

Shop the Macy’s end-of-summer sale

INC International Concepts Shirtdress, was $99.50 now $34.83, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

8-Pc Reversible Comforter Set (Full/Queen, King, Cali. King), was $240 now $55.98, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

Style & Co Hoodie Sweatshirt, in nine colors, was $49.50 now $13.86, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

RELATED: Nordstrom's top-rated leggings have 5,000 5-star reviews - and they're 40% off

Martex Ringspun Cotton 6-Pc Towel Set, 8 colors available, was $60 now $18, Macy's

Charter Club Cashmere Cardigan, 7 colors, was $169 now $47.32, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

Prada Sunglasses, were $298 now $89.40, Macy's

Carter's Baby Boys Pajama Set, 4 Pieces, was $36 now $9.93, Macy's

Rachael Ray Nonstick 19-Pc Cookware Set, was $219.99 now $79.99, Macy's

Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White, Yellow or Rose Gold, were $1,000 now $209.30, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Full-Figure Contour Bra, was $44 now $19.99, Macy's

Adidas Women's Originals Swift Run X Casual Sneakers, were $85 now $60, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection 12-Pc. Glass Storage Set, was $84 now $32.99, Macy's

DKNY Colorblocked 7/8 Length Leggings, were $59.50 now $22.93, Macy's

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum, was $499.99 now $299.99, Macy's

Alfani Ultra-Soft Pajama Top & Pants, more colors, were $44.50 each piece, now $16.99, Macy's

MICHAEL Michael Kors Abbey Backpack, was $258 now $154.80, Macy's

Charter Club 550 Thread Count 4-Pc. Queen Sheet Set, was $170 now $50.93, Macy's

Calvin Klein men's polo shirts, more colors, was $65 now $34.99, Macy's

Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra, 10 colors, was $40 now $18.99, Macy's

Givenchy Light Sapphire Crystal Flex Bracelet, was $68 now $34, Macy's

Serta Sleeptrue Malloy 12.5" Plush Euro Top Mattress, was from $859 now from $337, Macy's

Karen Scott Petite Cotton Henley Top, was $12.99 now $5.20, Macy's

Madden Girl Toola Platform City Sandals, were $59 now $41.30, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

Reliable Steamboy Steam Floor Mop, was $216.65 now $129.99, Macy's

*WITH OFFER CODE: ULTIMATE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.