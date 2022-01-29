A celebrity stylist reveals her Amazon hot fashion finds

Online retail giant Amazon is the ultimate go-to for books, tech, cleaning products and random bits and bobs we're just not quite sure where else to buy. But, it's not usually the first port of call when it comes to fashion.

Just like everything else on the site, Amazon has a huge range of clothing from boots to belts, but trawling through thousands of products for the best ones can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Luckily, we asked celebrity stylist Lauren Cunningham to do the trawling for us, and she's picked out the 13 standout items to buy from the site right now.

Whether you're after a basic pair of jeans, she's given us a great Lee option for you, there's also the perfect crossbody bag, and with leopard dresses trending again, of course, one of those is thrown in there. Don't forget, Amazon stocks some big-name brands, so there's also a couple of finds from the likes of Calvin Klein and Ted Baker if you're looking for a label you know and trust.

Sticking to the oh so trendy neutral-toned colour palette that's filling our Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards right now, we're sure at least one of these picks will pique your fancy. And remember, if you've got any birthdays or special events coming up, maybe there's a gift option in here too.

What would a stylist buy on Amazon? Let us shop for you...

Midi dress, £23.99, Amazon

Gold hoops, £8.99, Amazon

Crossbody bag, £38.20, Amazon

Cream roll neck jumper, £26.99, Amazon

Jeans, from £17.62, Amazon

New Balance trainers, from £34.32, Amazon

Trench coat, from £49.50, Amazon

Fossil women's watch, was £84.95, now £76.88, Amazon

Long cardigan, £15.99, Amazon

Wide black belt, £10.69, Amazon

White ankle boots, from £99.74, Amazon

Leopard print dress, £40, Amazon

Calvin Klein cap, was £30, now £25.99, Amazon

