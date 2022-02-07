11 best last-minute Amazon gifts that will arrive before Valentine's Day, from sexy to sweet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A friendly reminder that Valentine's Day 2022 is days away! But don’t worry if you are scrambling to do your Valentine's Day planning - it's not too late!

We’ve made an edit of the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts and essentials on Amazon, making a handy list of everything you need to make the day special for you and your crush, better half or Galentine.

Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon

From Valentine's Day loungewear and lingerie to chocolate gifts, decorations, sexy games, flowers and more, check out our list of must-haves that will be delivered to your doorstep before February 14 - just be sure to choose FASTEST DELIVERY when you check out.

A 3D pop-up Valentine's Day card

3D Pop-up Valentine Card, $14.99, Amazon

Give a Valentine's Day card that makes a statement - 3D pop-up Valentines are so cute and are a lovely keepsake.

Sweets for your sweet

Bonnie & Pop Valentine's Day Chocolate Gift Basket, $35.99, Amazon

The perfect last-minute gift for the chocolate lover in your life is this delicious Valentine’s Day basket filled with over a pound of treats: Milk Butter Pecan Patties, Cashew Clusters, Pretzel Clouds, Pecan Snappers, Sea Salt Caramels, English Toffee, Peppermint Patties, Bavarian Pretzels, Double Silk Truffles, Coconut Haystacks, and Peanut Clusters.

A personalized book

Why I Love You fill-in-the-blank book, $10.99, Amazon

Create a one-of-a-kind gift in an instant with this fill-in-the-blank book with prompts for you to express your sentiments to the one you love. It's the ultimate keepsake!

A bear-y cute Valentine's gift basket

Deluxe Valentines Day Plush Bear Bundle, $29.88, Amazon

A bit OTT romantic? You can't go wrong with the chocolate gift basket approach, complete with stuffed bear – an awwww-inducing Valentine's Day staple for as long as we can remember.

Fun and Games

Talk, Flirt, Dare! Card game for couples, was $32.95 now $22.15, Amazon

Keep the intrigue going with these three sets of cards to play with your partner, whatever stage of your relationship you are in. Talk for conversation and connection, Flirt for date night intimacy and Dare to spice things up!

Lovely lingerie

Avidlove Deep V Teddy, from $13.69, Amazon

Available in dozens of colors, this lace one-piece comes in sizes from Small to 4XL, so there’s a sexy look for everyone.

The classic heart-shaped box of chocolates

Valentines Day Box of Chocolates, 1lb, $39.95, Amazon

If you're a stickler for tradition, keep it simple with a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a gesture that makes everyone from partners to grandmas to besties feel loved.

Loungewear with heart

Heart Loungewear, $39.99, Amazon

Feel like staying in on Valentine’s Day? Stay cozy and flirty in heart-print loungewear.

A bouquet for Bae

Soho Floral Arts Roses in A Box, $54.99, Amazon

Another sweet last minute gift: give your crush gorgeous flowers that will last. Soho Floral Arts creates real floral arrangements that are safely preserved in a non-toxic process so they will last for up to a year.

A romantic backdrop of Valentine's Day decorations

Valentine's Day Decoration Set, $8.99, Amazon

You’ll definitely make an impact when you decorate with this V-Day kit for the ultimate Valentine’s Day ambiance.

The perfect (kiss-proof) red lipstick

Haus Laboratories universal red glitter lipstick, $20, Amazon

For a very sexy pout, this full-coverage, long-wearing glittery red lipstick from Haus Laboratories, Lady Gaga's beauty brand, is designed to flatter all skin tones, and it's vegan and cruelty-free.

Stay in touch 'face-to-face'

Echo Show 8, was $129.99 now $89.99, Amazon

If you’re not able to be with your sweetheart, an Echo Show, currently on sale, will help you get (virtually) up close and personal and stay in touch with the ones you love.

A Valentine's Day gift for their cat...

EXPAWLORER Valentine's Day set for cats, $14.99, Amazon

A pretty pink collar along with four cat toys that their kitty will love.

...or a heartfelt V-Day present for their dog!

Valentine's Day Dog Bandana set, was $11.99 now $9.99, Amazon

Show who your heart REALLY belongs to with these sweet bandanas for their dog.

